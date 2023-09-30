College Football Week 5 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

2 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Iowa sits in the most obvious bounce-back spot of the season.

The Hawkeyes should get right against a Michigan State team that scored 16 combined points in the last two weeks.

Michigan State's offense should get swallowed up by the Iowa defense, which is usually the one unit the Hawkeyes do not have to worry about.

Iowa held its first three opponents to 14 points or less before conceding 31 to Penn State in Week 4.

Michigan State's offense is not in the same stratosphere as Penn State's unit right now, so Iowa's defense should feast inside Kinnick Stadium.