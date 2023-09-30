Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. USC Has Most Credentialed Media in Buffaloes History

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The stands aren't the only thing that will be rocking at Folsom Field on Saturday as Colorado welcomes USC to town.

The stadium's press box will apparently be jam packed as well with it being the most-credentialed game in terms of media in the history of Colorado Buffaloes athletics, according to Bryan Fischer.

This is set to be the norm at Colorado for the foreseeable future with coach Deion Sanders at the helm, especially for high level matchups like the one against the No. 8 Trojans and reigning Heisman trophy winner and 2023 favorite Caleb Williams.

The Trojans are one of the most recognizable brands in college football and Sanders is quickly getting the Buffaloes on that trajectory as well. So, it's no wonder why there is no shortage of media coverage for the matchup.

Some of the shine may have come off Colorado following its 42-6 drubbing at the hands of Oregon last week.

But considering that Williams and Buffaloes' quarterback Shedeur Sanders are two of the front runners for the Heisman, there are still a number of interesting storylines for the game, even without Colorado star Travis Hunter.