Report: Josh Primo to Sign 2-Way Contract with Clippers After 4-Game NBA Suspension

Report: Josh Primo to Sign 2-Way Contract with Clippers After 4-Game NBA SuspensionSeptember 29, 2023
Josh Primo plans to sign a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.
The NBA announced earlier Friday that Primo will begin the season on a four-game suspension without pay for "conduct detrimental to the league."
The 2021 first-round pick has not played in the NBA since the San Antonio Spurs waived him in October 2022 following allegations that he exposed himself to multiple women.
Primo is participating in "ongoing therapy" and will continue seeing a therapist after joining the Clippers, Wojnarowski said.
