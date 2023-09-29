X

NBA

    Report: Josh Primo to Sign 2-Way Contract with Clippers After 4-Game NBA Suspension

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 29, 2023

    Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

    Josh Primo plans to sign a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

    The NBA announced earlier Friday that Primo will begin the season on a four-game suspension without pay for "conduct detrimental to the league."

    The 2021 first-round pick has not played in the NBA since the San Antonio Spurs waived him in October 2022 following allegations that he exposed himself to multiple women.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    ESPN Sources: Free agent G Josh Primo is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since his release from the Spurs in October, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy – which will continue in LA. <a href="https://t.co/YMFYjX9sJv">pic.twitter.com/YMFYjX9sJv</a>

    Primo is participating in "ongoing therapy" and will continue seeing a therapist after joining the Clippers, Wojnarowski said.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

