Hillary Cauthen Settles Lawsuit Against Joshua Primo, Spurs After Alleged Misconduct

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen has settled her lawsuit against Josh Primo and the Spurs organization in which she accused the ex-Spurs guard of exposing himself during private therapy sessions.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing Dr. Cauthen, said in a statement Thursday that all parties involved "agreed to resolve this matter." Details were not disclosed.

Cauthen said that the Spurs did not appropriately address her concerns about Primo when confronted with the information.

"Primo repeatedly exposed his genitals (nine times in total) to Dr. Cauthen during individual private sessions, despite her numerous complaints about Primo's improper sexual conduct to the organization's leadership," the lawsuit read, per News 4 San Antonio.

The Spurs released a statement saying they would work with Cauthen and others in order to "review and improve our workplace processes and procedures."

Buford previously released a statement after the lawsuit that the team disagreed "with the accuracy of the facts, details and timeline" presented.

Primo's attorney, William J. Briggs Jr., also released a statement after the lawsuit saying that his client never intentionally exposed himself.

The Spurs waived the 19-year-old Primo four games into this season. He released a statement to ESPN saying he was taking time away from the game to focus on his mental health to deal with previous trauma.

The Spurs selected the former Alabama star with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.