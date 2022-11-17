X

    Hillary Cauthen Settles Lawsuit Against Joshua Primo, Spurs After Alleged Misconduct

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 17, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen has settled her lawsuit against Josh Primo and the Spurs organization in which she accused the ex-Spurs guard of exposing himself during private therapy sessions.

    Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing Dr. Cauthen, said in a statement Thursday that all parties involved "agreed to resolve this matter." Details were not disclosed.

    Cauthen said that the Spurs did not appropriately address her concerns about Primo when confronted with the information.

    "Primo repeatedly exposed his genitals (nine times in total) to Dr. Cauthen during individual private sessions, despite her numerous complaints about Primo's improper sexual conduct to the organization's leadership," the lawsuit read, per News 4 San Antonio.

    The Spurs released a statement saying they would work with Cauthen and others in order to "review and improve our workplace processes and procedures."

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Spurs CEO RC Buford statement after the team resolved its lawsuit with former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen: “… We have decided to collaborate with Dr. Cauthen and other experts in an effort to review and improve our workplace processes and procedures.” <a href="https://t.co/YCSakYyJX8">pic.twitter.com/YCSakYyJX8</a>

    Buford previously released a statement after the lawsuit that the team disagreed "with the accuracy of the facts, details and timeline" presented.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Statement from Spurs S&amp;E CEO RC Buford: <a href="https://t.co/vZDdiRHhLZ">pic.twitter.com/vZDdiRHhLZ</a>

    Primo's attorney, William J. Briggs Jr., also released a statement after the lawsuit saying that his client never intentionally exposed himself.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Statement from Josh Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs, II: <a href="https://t.co/V6IxRvoOLM">pic.twitter.com/V6IxRvoOLM</a>

    The Spurs waived the 19-year-old Primo four games into this season. He released a statement to ESPN saying he was taking time away from the game to focus on his mental health to deal with previous trauma.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Josh Primo statement to ESPN in the aftermath of his release from the Spurs tonight: <a href="https://t.co/H1n3k3IIcn">pic.twitter.com/H1n3k3IIcn</a>

    The Spurs selected the former Alabama star with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

