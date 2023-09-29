Lions' Jameson Williams Eligible to Return in Week 5 After NFL Gambling Policy Update

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions' strong start to the 2023 season is about to get even better.

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement Friday on changes to its betting policy. As a result, the Lions will get wide receiver Jameson Williams back two weeks early after his six-game suspension was reduced to a four-game suspension.

That means Williams is now eligible for the Lions' Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams is a second-year player but is more like a rookie when it comes to experience. He missed the majority of the 2022 season with a torn ACL that he suffered in the 2022 CFP National Championship. Upon his return, he saw limited action, finishing with one catch on nine targets. He did make the most of that catch, taking it for a 41-yard touchdown.

The potential he has to be a dynamic receiver is the reason why the Lions still chose to take him with the No. 12 pick in 2022 despite the known knee injury. His preseason this year was up-and-down, with references that he was "electric", but also showcased "lapses". He received praise from teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who called Williams "one of the best receivers in the game right now."