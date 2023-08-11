Report: Lions' Jameson Williams 'Electric' but Has 'Lapses, Such as Drops, Too Often'

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams continues to look like a boom or bust player as training camp continues on.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that while the young receiver has shown flashes of greatness, his issues, including drops, continue to be a problem.

"The word on Williams is he looks electric sometimes but will have lapses, such as drops, too often," Fowler wrote. "But Williams has been fast enough where Lions coaches are telling quarterbacks to "try to overthrow him." That didn't happen on a deep-ball attempt from Nate Sudfeld that fell short after Williams beat his man comfortably."

Williams, a 2022 first-round pick, missed a significant portion of his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in the 2022 CFP National Championship while at Alabama. When he did play, he was mostly nonexistent, only registering one reception on nine targets across six games. Still, that catch was electric, as it resulted in a 40-yard touchdown.

This is his first training camp as a professional, but his season debut is also delayed until October after being suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy. This means that developing chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff will be crucial before he serves his suspension.

He has had his struggles this training camp but has expressed confidence that he can work through them and reach his potential. He is not the only one with high praise, as new Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson declared that Williams is already "one of the best receivers in the game."

If that is true, the Lions could be scary in 2023. The team went 9-8 in 2022 under head coach Dan Campbell and truly look like they have something with difference makers like Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. If Williams can live up to his building, he could help elevate an offense that finished fourth in the NFL in 2022.

Williams is set to make his 2023 season debut on October 22 against the Baltimore Ravens.