Jameson Williams Says '1 Day' He'll Be the Best amid Struggles, Scuffle at Lions Camp

Despite some struggles thus far into training camp, Detroit Lions second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams recognizes that one simple word unlocks the door to success.

"Just work. That's it," Williams said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "Work. That's all it takes is work and I'm going to work to be the best. One day it's going to come."

Williams' 2022 training camp has been reflective of his NFL career so far; inconsistent.

The 2022 first-round pick missed 11 games in his rookie season while he recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in the CFP National Championship the prior season, and he had limited production during his six games in 2022. He also suffered an injury during day two of training camp ahead of the 2023 season and is facing a six-game suspension for gambling-related infractions that will delay his season debut until October.

While in pads, he has had highlights and lowlights. Upon his return to the practice turf on Monday, he struggled with drops, releases and even got into a slight altercation with undrafted rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V.

Despite these struggles, he also showed flashes of his talent throughout the day like setting a key block that allowed rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to break free towards the end zone. He also caught a touchdown pass and found himself open in the red zone several times.

He has also received praise from teammates, including newly signed cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who referred to Williams as "one of the best receivers in the game right now."

The best thing for Williams would be to remain healthy for the rest of training camp and to develop chemistry with quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the Lions offense before he begins his suspension, which is something he said he looks forward to.

"I feel like I get work every day," Williams said, per Birkett. "I'm getting the same work as the whole team. I get to practice with the team, I get to work out with the team, I get to do everything with the team so I wouldn't say it's a sense of urgency."