Lions' Jameson Williams Already 1 of NFL's 'Best' WRs, C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

C.J. Gardner-Johnson already likes what he sees from Jameson Williams.

The new Detroit Lions safety spoke about facing Williams in practice and said that he already views the young receiver among the top wideouts in the league.

Williams was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and saw limited action a year ago. He played six games for the Lions, making one catch on nine targets. That catch was a 41-yard touchdown. He also added a 40-yard rush later in the season.

Williams' limited action wasn't tied to performance. Rather it was a result of the knee injury suffered while playing for Alabama in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Georgia.

The torn ACL kept him out until December, and the team proceeded with caution.

As Gardner-Johnson mentioned in his interview, the team will have to wait a bit for Williams to contribute. He received a six-game suspension for violating the league's gambling policy, so his start for 2023 will be delayed as well.

The Lions surprised plenty of prognosticators in 2022 by going 9-8, and strong seasons from Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown painted a bright future for the franchise. If Williams can develop into the player he's projected to be thanks to game-breaking speed, the Lions' attack could be feared in the coming years.

He is tentatively set to make his season debut on October 22 when the Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens.