Lions' Jameson Williams Among NFL Players Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jameson Williams is among five players, including four members of the Detroit Lions, suspended by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy.

The Lions announced Williams and Stanley Berryhill received six-game suspensions; safety C.J. Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who received indefinite suspensions, were released by the team.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney also received an indefinite suspension.

Rapoport noted Williams and Berryhill's suspensions stemmed from betting on college games while they were at the Lions' team facilities; Moore, Cephus and Toney are believed to have bet on NFL games.

Cephus, Moore and Toney will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, the Lions dismissed several staff members in various departments last month for violating the gambling policy.

Woodyard noted those dismissals were separate from the punishments handed down by the league on Friday. "The Lions became aware of the NFL's investigation about a month ago before the league reached a final decision," noted Woodyard.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes issued a statement included in the team's announcement:

"As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy. These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward."

The Commanders issued a statement about Toney's suspension, via Woodyard: "We have cooperated fully with the NFL's investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions. All further questions on the topic should be directed to the NFL League Office."

Alliance Sports, the agency that represents Williams, issued a statement about the NFL's punishment:

Drafted No. 12 overall last year, Williams missed the first 12 games of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL. He only touched the ball twice after returning, but both plays went for at least 40 yards.

Berryhill joined the Lions midway through the 2022 season after being signed off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. He primarily played on special teams as a rookie.

This marks the sixth time in NFL history the league has disciplined players for gambling. The most recent incident prior to Friday was in March 2022 when Calvin Ridley was indefinitely suspended for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season while he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Ridley, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November 2022, was fully reinstated by the NFL on March 6 and became immediately eligible to take part in all team-related activities.

Prior to Ridley's suspension, there hadn't been a gambling-related suspension since former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw in 2019 when he placed multiple bets on games while in Las Vegas with friends.

Rapoport noted Shaw misinterpreted a 2018 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling.

Cephus was a fifth-round draft pick by the Lions in 2020 and has appeared in 22 games over the past three seasons. Moore signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's appeared in 56 games in his four-year NFL career.

The Commanders selected Toney in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft. He recorded 1.5 sacks and made one start as a rookie. The Penn State alum appeared in 16 games during the 2022 campaign.