NFL Week 4 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games
Only three NFL teams won each of the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season. And they'll all be in action Sunday, when the majority of the Week 4 action will take place.
The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will each look to improve to 4-0 with victories on Sunday. There are 14 games scheduled for the day's slate, with the Dolphins (at Buffalo Bills), Eagles (vs. Washington Commanders) and 49ers (vs. the Arizona Cardinals) headlining the action.
With nearly a month of the season in the books, bettors have gained quite a bit of knowledge regarding which teams appear to be strong (such as the three unbeaten teams) and which may underperform this year. Three weeks of data is now available to analyze.
So, let's build a potentially profitable three-leg parlay that bettors may want to consider making for this Sunday. (All odds/lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Over 54 Points in Dolphins-Bills (-110)
A high-scoring AFC East shootout will likely be taking place in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. That's because two of the better offenses in the league will be going head-to-head, and they'll likely be trading points throughout the contest.
The Dolphins are coming off a 70-point performance last week, when they cruised past the Denver Broncos. Miami scored 36 and 24 points in its previous two wins of its 3-0 start, and it is leading the NFL with 550.3 total yards per game thus far.
Meanwhile, the Bills scored 38 points in their Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and 37 in their Week 3 victory over the Washington Commanders. Buffalo's offense is always capable of a big showing because of star quarterback Josh Allen.
There should be a lot of points scored in this Week 4 matchup, easily more than 54. So it's likely safe to bet on these AFC East rivals clearing that threshold on Sunday.
Bengals (-2.5) over Titans (-112)
After a surprisingly slow beginning to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals broke through in Week 3, when they edged the Los Angeles Rams for a 19-16 victory. Now, the Bengals will look to begin a winning streak to move further past their 0-2 start.
Cincinnati is going on the road to face the Tennessee Titans, who dropped to 1-2 with their 27-3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. It doesn't seem like the most challenging of matchups for the Bengals, yet they're only favored to win by 2.5 points.
Tennessee is having trouble stopping the pass this season, allowing 275.3 yards through the air per game thus far, the fifth most in the NFL. That should bode well for Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who has passed for only 563 yards and two touchdowns this year.
This will be an opportunity for the Bengals to get their offense going, and they'll win by at least three points. The margin may not be much greater than that, but Cincinnati will come out on top by a field goal or more.
Colts ML over Rams (-102)
Last week, the Indianapolis Colts went on the road and pulled off an upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens, winning 22-19 in overtime with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew under center. It was quite a showing for a team that has gotten off to a 2-1 start.
In Week 4, the Colts have a great opportunity to keep rolling, as they'll face the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at home. And Indianapolis is expected to have rookie QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) back in action.
Although the Colts have played better than the Rams to this point, Indianapolis is actually a 1-point underdog for this matchup. So it would be wise to capitalize on the moneyline for the sleeper Colts, who have appeared to be the better of these two teams thus far.
It'll likely be a competitive contest, but Richardson's playmaking ability could make the difference. Expect Indianapolis to edge Los Angeles for its third consecutive win.
3-Leg Parlay (+615)
By combining these three bets, the parlay will have odds of +615 (bet $100 to win $615). That's a great profit for a wager with three relatively safe legs.
Anything can happen, but each of these three bets seem likely to cash. The Colts moneyline may be the riskiest of the three, but it certainly seems plausible that they'll again be victorious with home-field advantage against the struggling Rams.
