NFL Week 4 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

2 of 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After a surprisingly slow beginning to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals broke through in Week 3, when they edged the Los Angeles Rams for a 19-16 victory. Now, the Bengals will look to begin a winning streak to move further past their 0-2 start.

Cincinnati is going on the road to face the Tennessee Titans, who dropped to 1-2 with their 27-3 road loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. It doesn't seem like the most challenging of matchups for the Bengals, yet they're only favored to win by 2.5 points.

Tennessee is having trouble stopping the pass this season, allowing 275.3 yards through the air per game thus far, the fifth most in the NFL. That should bode well for Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, who has passed for only 563 yards and two touchdowns this year.