    Jordan Love, Packers Criticized by Fans for 1st-Half Struggles in Loss to Goff, Lions

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 29, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions scored 20 points before Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers could gain 20 yards of offense Thursday night.

    After out-gaining the Packers 284-20 in the first half, the Lions held back a late surge from Green Bay to defeat the Packers 34-20.

    Four days after their miraculous recovery from a 17-point third-quarter deficit in an 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Packers had put themselves in a first-half hole too deep to climb out of.

    The Packers' offensive problems started early in the game, when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson bowled over guard Jon Runyan Jr. on his way to a one-handed sack of Love.

    Love went on to get sacked three more times before halftime.

    NFL @NFL

    Pure strength 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/aidanhutch97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aidanhutch97</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsGB</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y">https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y</a> <a href="https://t.co/3G6yIZFdn6">pic.twitter.com/3G6yIZFdn6</a>

    Kassidy Hill @KassidyGHill

    First half ends with Jordan Love getting sacked for the 4th time this game. <br><br>Just brutal, brutal. <a href="https://t.co/Bos0tI8EfU">pic.twitter.com/Bos0tI8EfU</a>

    Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap 💰 @KenIngalls

    Stat of the Half: Jordan Love's ANY/A = -1.9<br><br>Adjusted net Yards per Attempt (takes into account sacks &amp; interceptions). Meaning every time Jordan Love attempted a pass has attributed to -1.9 yards worth of value on the field.<br><br>NO time to throw in a messy pocket all night

    Paul Charchian @PaulCharchian

    A halftime disaster in the numbers: <br>Jordan Love - 50 yards (net 14)<br>Romeo Doubs - 30 yards<br>Aaron Jones - 2 yards<br>Luke Musgrave - 1 yard<br>Christian Watson - 0 yards<br>Jayden Reed - 0 yards

    The Packers' offense began to click in the third quarter, but fans were unimpressed by the late surge as Green Bay's efforts proved to be too little, too late.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Packers fans watching that first half <a href="https://t.co/JJysJ0h4IL">pic.twitter.com/JJysJ0h4IL</a>

    Tom Grossi @tomgrossicomedy

    Legit one of the worst first halves I've seen as a Packers fan in a LONG time

    Dawson Hoff "D1" @dawson_hoff

    If the Packers even had a close to competent first half, they'd be in a great spot to win the game rn

    John Middlekauff @JohnMiddlekauff

    Packers should just start the backup every first half &amp; roll out Jordan love in the 3rd

    Sheriff Joe Bags @SheriffJoeBags

    If the Packers also played football in the first half they'd be so sick this year

    Michael Rodney @PackersNotes

    LaFleur will praise his team for not quitting, but this ain't pee wee football. Nothing excuses the first half performance, which was horrendous.

    Greg Williams @GregWilliams28

    A God awful first half killed the Packers. I'm happy that they fought back. You never saw that happen the last couple of seasons.<br><br>Understandable that a young team will have its ups and downs but a lot of those downs can't happen. <br><br>Needs to be fixed ASAP.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Jordan Love in the 3rd quarter is an entirely different QB this season. It's wild

    Love finished the game with five sacks and two interceptions. He connected on 23 of 36 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, and made two carries for -2 yards.

    Some viewers pointed out Love's struggles early in the game were likely exacerbated by the injuries that sidelined a long list of players including left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkin and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Obviously Jordan Love is unraveling, off target, losing poise and confidence. BUT YOU CAN'T LEAP TO ANY CONCLUSIONS BECAUSE HE'S DOWN TWO VERY GOOD OFFENSIVE LINEMEN AND HAS LITTLE TO NO TIME TO SET AND THROW.

    ♊PSHACK June 12th♊ @PSHACK803

    The Lions defense is legit but the Packers OL isn't giving Jordan Love any time to make any plays.

    The Packers have more than a week between tonight's loss and their next contest. Green Bay will hope that longer break offers enough time for injured players to recover prior to their upcoming Monday night game October 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.