Jordan Love, Packers Criticized by Fans for 1st-Half Struggles in Loss to Goff, Lions

Jordan Love, Packers Criticized by Fans for 1st-Half Struggles in Loss to Goff, LionsSeptember 29, 2023
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions scored 20 points before Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers could gain 20 yards of offense Thursday night.
After out-gaining the Packers 284-20 in the first half, the Lions held back a late surge from Green Bay to defeat the Packers 34-20.
Four days after their miraculous recovery from a 17-point third-quarter deficit in an 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Packers had put themselves in a first-half hole too deep to climb out of.
The Packers' offensive problems started early in the game, when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson bowled over guard Jon Runyan Jr. on his way to a one-handed sack of Love.
Love went on to get sacked three more times before halftime.
NFL @NFL
Pure strength 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/aidanhutch97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aidanhutch97</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsGB</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y">https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y</a> <a href="https://t.co/3G6yIZFdn6">pic.twitter.com/3G6yIZFdn6</a>
Ken Ingalls - Packers Cap 💰 @KenIngalls
Stat of the Half: Jordan Love's ANY/A = -1.9<br><br>Adjusted net Yards per Attempt (takes into account sacks & interceptions). Meaning every time Jordan Love attempted a pass has attributed to -1.9 yards worth of value on the field.<br><br>NO time to throw in a messy pocket all night
The Packers' offense began to click in the third quarter, but fans were unimpressed by the late surge as Green Bay's efforts proved to be too little, too late.
Love finished the game with five sacks and two interceptions. He connected on 23 of 36 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, and made two carries for -2 yards.
Some viewers pointed out Love's struggles early in the game were likely exacerbated by the injuries that sidelined a long list of players including left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkin and cornerback Jaire Alexander.
The Packers have more than a week between tonight's loss and their next contest. Green Bay will hope that longer break offers enough time for injured players to recover prior to their upcoming Monday night game October 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.