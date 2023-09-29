Jordan Love, Packers Criticized by Fans for 1st-Half Struggles in Loss to Goff, Lions

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions scored 20 points before Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers could gain 20 yards of offense Thursday night.

After out-gaining the Packers 284-20 in the first half, the Lions held back a late surge from Green Bay to defeat the Packers 34-20.

Four days after their miraculous recovery from a 17-point third-quarter deficit in an 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Packers had put themselves in a first-half hole too deep to climb out of.

The Packers' offensive problems started early in the game, when Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson bowled over guard Jon Runyan Jr. on his way to a one-handed sack of Love.

Love went on to get sacked three more times before halftime.

The Packers' offense began to click in the third quarter, but fans were unimpressed by the late surge as Green Bay's efforts proved to be too little, too late.

Love finished the game with five sacks and two interceptions. He connected on 23 of 36 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, and made two carries for -2 yards.

Some viewers pointed out Love's struggles early in the game were likely exacerbated by the injuries that sidelined a long list of players including left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkin and cornerback Jaire Alexander.