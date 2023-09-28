Justin Fields Praised for Taking 'Leadership Role' amid Struggles by Bears OC Getsy

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Justin Fields' on-field performance has left a ton to be desired early in the 2023 season, but Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is praising the young quarterback's leadership skills.

"Our expectations have always been the same," Getsy told reporters. "It's about [Fields] getting better every single week and making sure that he's mastering what we're doing from our perspective. And being the leader of that unit. And I think he's doing a really nice job in the midst of a lot of s--t right now and going on, that he's ... manning up and taking a leadership role for these guys. So, it's been good to see him be able to put it on his shoulders and be the guy that wants to help make this thing get right."

Fields has thrown for 526 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 109 yards and a touchdown over the first three weeks of the season.

The Bears are off to a dismal 0-3 start and are 5-23 in Fields' 28 games as a starter. While not all of that falls on Fields' shoulders—Chicago has put together one of the NFL's worst rosters for three years running—he's not exactly done much developing as a passer.

The Ohio State product is averaging career lows in yards per attempt (6.0), yards per completion (10.3) and quarterback rating while looking confused and overwhelmed in the pocket. Ahead of last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Fields admitted he's been overthinking and pointed at the coaching staff.

"You know, could be coaching, I think," Fields told reporters. "At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more."

While Fields would walk back his comments, there is clearly a disconnect between the quarterback and the staff. Getsy can praise Fields' leadership all he wants, but everyone's job is on the line this season. Fields, coach Matt Eberflus and Getsy are all likely to get walking papers if the team continues struggling, and Getsy may be the first to go.