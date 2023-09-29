Lakers Should Pursue Jrue Holiday Trade to Cement Contender Status amid NBA Rumors

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

While the Lakers have no glaring holes on the roster, one could reasonably argue that point guard could be its weakest position group.



D'Angelo Russell puts up solid counting stats, but he can be inefficient on offense and indifferent on defense. L.A. saw too many of his shortcomings late last season and wound up yanking him out of the starting lineup for what wound up being its final postseason tilt. The Lakers even built an escape clause into the two-year deal he inked this summer by getting him to waive his implied no-trade clause.



Behind Russell—or, with a great training camp, maybe in front of him—is Gabe Vincent, one of the latest undrafted players to blossom with the Miami Heat. He plays with all the hustle and intensity you'd expect from someone forged in the franchise's famed #culture, and he made some really big shots in their latest playoff run. However, his much larger regular-season sample suggests he's merely a so-so shooter (career 33.9 percent from deep), and he never wows you with shot-creation.

