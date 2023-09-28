Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Responds to Steph Curry: Warriors Star Isn't Best PG Ever

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Amid the recent debate about whether Stephen Curry or Magic Johnson is the best point guard in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has chimed in with his thoughts.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio's The Zach Gelb Show, Johnson explained his body of work with five championships, three MVPs and Finals MVPs separates him from the Golden State Warriors superstar.

During an Aug. 21 appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Curry said he would give himself the edge over Magic as the best point guard of all-time.

Curry did praise Johnson for having a "ridiculous" resume during his 13-year playing career. The nine-time All-Star's comments did lead to a wave of discussion over who deserves the wholly subjective title of best point guard ever.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on the Aug. 23 episode of First Take that Michael Jordan texted him his thoughts on the debate.

"I beg to differ on greatest point guard of all-time," Jordan's text said, according to Smith. "Magic Johnson is easily the best PG of all-time. Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played 10 seasons with Magic in L.A., went in a completely different direction when he picked Oscar Robertson.

It's certainly true that Johnson's resume is better than Curry's as things currently stand, but Steph's career isn't over and the Warriors enter this season in the mix to win another NBA title.

There's no wrong answer if you think it's Johnson or Curry. Both players changed the way the position is played forever, albeit in very different ways.

Johnson is arguably the best passer in NBA history. He averaged more than 10 assists per game in nine consecutive seasons and is the league's all-time leader with 11.2 assists per game.