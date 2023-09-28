Colorado's Travis Hunter Bowls with CSU's Henry Blackburn After Injury from Hit

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has no hard feelings toward Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn.

During the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Blackburn delivered the late out of bounds hit that sent Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver and cost him games against No. 9 Oregon and a matchup against No. 8 USC this weekend.

While Hunter out of commission for the Buffaloes, he took the time to meet up with Blackburn and the two went bowling together on Wednesday, a Colorado State spokesperson confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Both Hunter and Blackburn donated money while bowling to a cause of the winner's choice.

The meetup between the two will be featured in Hunter's next YouTube video, according to Rittenberg.

Hunter had been one of Colorado's best players this season through three games, posting nine tackles, one interception and two pass breakups at cornerback, in addition to catching 16 passes for 213 yards as a receiver.

Blackburn, meanwhile, has 23 tackles and an interception in three games for Colorado State.