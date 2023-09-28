Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Clears Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bills Game

Harry How/Getty Images

After scoring 70 points against the Denver Broncos without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins are getting the speedy standout back for Week 4.

The Dolphins announced Thursday that Waddle has cleared concussion protocol, putting him on track to play against the Buffalo Bills.

The third-year wideout suffered a concussion in Miami's Week 2 win over the New England Patriots. He took a hit from linebacker Marte Mapu late in the fourth quarter and was removed from the game.

Officials flagged Mapu for unnecessary roughness on the play. He was also fined $5,620 by the NFL.

It's hard to find any player on Miami's offense who isn't off to a good start, but Waddle was among those playing well prior to the concussion. He had four receptions in each of the first two games and racked up 164 yards.

Among players with at least 10 targets this season, Waddle's 20.5 yards per reception ranks second to Justin Watson of the Kansas City Chiefs (22.5). He led the league in that category last season with 18.1 yards per catch.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is pushing all of the right buttons to start the season. The Dolphins lead the total yards per game (550.3), passing yards (362.0), rushing yards (188.3) and points (43.3).

Things figure to be more competitive for the Dolphins this week after their 70-20 drubbing of the Broncos. The Bills have rattled off back-to-back impressive wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders after their Week 1 stumble against the New York Jets.

Buffalo has won its last two games by a combined score of 75-13. Josh Allen has accounted for five total touchdowns and just one turnover.

This game has all the makings of a high-scoring affair because of the offensive talent on both teams.