Ryder Cup 2023: Predicting Most Intriguing Potential Pairings

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Spieth and Thomas were the United States' super team during the last Ryder Cup on European soil.

The good friends went 3-1 on Friday and Saturday in the losing effort for the Americans.

Spieth and Thomas were also partnered on home soil in 2021 on two occasions and earned a 1-1 record.

This should be one of the reliable pairings that USA captain Zach Johnson calls on to kick off play on Friday.

The United States roster experienced more turnover than Europe because of some unexpected major winners in Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman in 2023.

Johnson could place veterans with rookies across the two days of team matches, but he may have to leave Spieth and Thomas together.

The two golfers work so well together and Spieth may be the perfect teammate to unlock Thomas, who went through a ton of struggles on the PGA Tour this season and was lucky to even be included in the Ryder Cup team.