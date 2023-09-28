Packers Rumors: Christian Watson to Make Debut vs. Lions After Hamstring Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly receive quite a boost for Thursday's NFC North clash against the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, wide receiver Christian Watson is expected to make his season debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury. Schultz noted Watson had already told reporters he "planned" to take the field even though he was listed as questionable.

The North Dakota State product was expected to be Green Bay's No. 1 wide receiver this season after flashing his potential as a rookie in 2022.

The second-round pick posted 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns in his first NFL season and is someone who could take a leap in 2023 with more experience.

Green Bay has relied on Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave during Watson's absence on the way to a 2-1 record with victories over the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints to go with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

But life figures to be much easier for starting quarterback Jordan Love with Watson on the field because of the wideout's ability to beat defenders on deep routes.

His presence will force opposing safeties to shade toward his side of the field, which should open underneath routes for the other pass-catchers to exploit.

Watson's return comes at an opportune time, as the winner of Thursday's game will claim early pole position in the NFC North. Detroit and Green Bay are both 2-1, and the Lions defense is coming off an impressive showing after holding the Falcons to just six points.

The Packers are more of an aerial threat than the run-heavy Falcons, though, and it would be surprising if Detroit held Love and Co. in check at quite the same level.