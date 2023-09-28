X

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says Bengals' Joe Burrow Has Reached Out to Him About Calf Injury

    Erin WalshSeptember 28, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium on September 25, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers have developed a connection over their shared experiences with calf injuries.

    During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that Burrow reached out to him after playing through a calf injury during Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

    Burrow told reporters this week that he reached out to Rodgers last week to use him as a resource given the number of calf injuries the Jets signal-caller has sustained over his career.

    "He's dealt with calf issues his whole career and wanted to use him as a resource and get his thoughts, what he might have done," Burrow said this week of his conversations with Rodgers. "He's been through it, done that. And he was great about it."

