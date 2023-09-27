Ravens' Jadeveon Clowney Has No 'Bad Blood' with Browns Ahead of Week 4 Game

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Jadeveon Clowney doesn't hold any animosity toward the Cleveland Browns following an acrimonious end to his tenure there last season.



"I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there that I still consider friends," he told reporters Wednesday. "If I had any bad blood, I don't think I would have signed to go back there for two years in a row."

The Browns sent Clowney home before their final game last year after he had been openly critical of the team. In particular, he told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot he thought Cleveland was elevating edge-rusher Myles Garrett at the expense of the collective good.

"You're all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning," he said. "Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am."

The three-time Pro Bowler apologized a week later and said his comments were "taken out of context" and "completely misrepresented."

Clowney echoed the sentiment Wednesday, calling his remarks "locker room talk that got out."

He and Cleveland both seem to be in a better place following their divorce.