    Ravens' Jadeveon Clowney Has No 'Bad Blood' with Browns Ahead of Week 4 Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 21: Jadeveon Clowney of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during the second half of the preseason game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on August 21, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens star Jadeveon Clowney doesn't hold any animosity toward the Cleveland Browns following an acrimonious end to his tenure there last season.

    "I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there that I still consider friends," he told reporters Wednesday. "If I had any bad blood, I don't think I would have signed to go back there for two years in a row."

    The Browns sent Clowney home before their final game last year after he had been openly critical of the team. In particular, he told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot he thought Cleveland was elevating edge-rusher Myles Garrett at the expense of the collective good.

    "You're all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning," he said. "Everybody got here for a reason, and we can all make plays. I know I am."

    The three-time Pro Bowler apologized a week later and said his comments were "taken out of context" and "completely misrepresented."

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Browns' DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: <a href="https://t.co/QTJYO2HK8L">pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L</a>

    Clowney echoed the sentiment Wednesday, calling his remarks "locker room talk that got out."

    He and Cleveland both seem to be in a better place following their divorce.

    The 30-year-old has 1.5 sacks through three games with the Ravens, which is nearly equal to his entire total for 2023 (two). The Browns, meanwhile, are 2-1 and have been excellent on defense so far.