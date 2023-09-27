Damian Lillard Releases New Song 'Farewell' After Trade to Bucks from Blazers

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

It seems like Damian Lillard had this one cooking for a while, and he surely won't forget where it all began.

Lillard dropped a new song titled "Farewell" on Wednesday night after being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career in Portland, but it was time to say goodbye.

"It's imperative not to believe the narrative, just know that what I left is better than what I inherited," Lillard says in the song. "In the future I hope we greet with hugs and kisses, but you should know that they the ones who chose another mission."

Lillard requested a trade from the Blazers earlier this offseason after the team drafted Scoot Henderson third overall instead of trading the pick for proven veteran assets. After angling for a trade to the Heat, Portland traded him to Milwaukee after Miami was seemingly hesitant on giving up major assets for the veteran point guard.

The 33-year-old became an instant star for the Trail Blazers after being selected sixth overall in the 2012 draft. He was the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year, a seven-time All-Star and a seven-time All-NBA selection.

In 769 games across his career in Portland, he averaged 25.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.

While Lillard achieved a lot individually with the Trail Blazers, the team was never a serious title contender in his tenure.

Lillard enters Milwaukee coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2022-23, averaging 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 58 games while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep.