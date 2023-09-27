Fantasy Alert: Chargers' Austin Ekeler Returns to Practice amid Ankle Injury Recovery

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers fans and fantasy football managers alike have reason to celebrate.

The Chargers revealed Wednesday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and star running back Austin Ekeler was limited with an ankle injury. While being limited is less than ideal, it is a step in the right direction after he missed the last two games with his setback.

"I've dealt with ankles in the past," he told Yahoo Sports on Sept. 20. "You just gotta get it to a point where you feel good, where it's taped up and you can actually feel like, okay, if I get tackled, it's not gonna be reaggravated and set me back to where I was before where I could barely walk on it. … I like the progress that I've made so far, so hopefully back sooner than later."

The comments came shortly after Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters there was "no timeline" on the running back's return.

Yet his participation in Wednesday's practice indicates he may be ready to go for Sunday's game, even if he might be limited when the Chargers take the field.

That would be welcome news because he appeared to be well on his way to a dominant season when he tallied 117 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and one touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Ekeler missed the next two games against the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings, and waiver-wire darling Joshua Kelley didn't exactly live up to the hopes of fantasy managers who picked him up.

Kelley ran for 39 yards against the Titans and 12 yards against the Vikings and failed to score a touchdown in either game.

The timing of Ekeler's potential return is notable since Los Angeles has a bye week after it faces the Raiders. Holding him out for one more contest would allow him to get additional rest and perhaps be ready to go for the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.