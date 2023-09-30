Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Won't Play vs. Chargers; Still in Concussion Protocol

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders confirmed Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garoppolo entered the NFL's concussion protocol a day after the Raiders' 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He hadn't exited the game with an injury, and head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters he was unsure of when the veteran quarterback might have been concussed.

The news naturally raised questions over Garoppolo's availability for a Week 4 clash with the Chargers. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the team was "optimistic" about his odds of getting cleared in time.

The 31-year-old remained in the protocol to that point, though, so Las Vegas had to operate under the assumption Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell would be thrust into the starting role.

Even on a limited basis, neither player inspires much confidence.

Hoyer is a career backup with three starts since the 2017 season. O'Connell is a fourth-round draft pick who was the No. 11 quarterback in Bleacher Report's 2023 big board.