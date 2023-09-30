X

    Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Won't Play vs. Chargers; Still in Concussion Protocol

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Raiders confirmed Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    Garoppolo entered the NFL's concussion protocol a day after the Raiders' 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. He hadn't exited the game with an injury, and head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters he was unsure of when the veteran quarterback might have been concussed.

    The news naturally raised questions over Garoppolo's availability for a Week 4 clash with the Chargers. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the team was "optimistic" about his odds of getting cleared in time.

    The 31-year-old remained in the protocol to that point, though, so Las Vegas had to operate under the assumption Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell would be thrust into the starting role.

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    No Jimmy Garoppolo at start of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> practice today so Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell get ready...just in case. <a href="https://t.co/S3s9dClQmn">pic.twitter.com/S3s9dClQmn</a>

    Even on a limited basis, neither player inspires much confidence.

    Hoyer is a career backup with three starts since the 2017 season. O'Connell is a fourth-round draft pick who was the No. 11 quarterback in Bleacher Report's 2023 big board.

    Garoppolo clearly gives the Raiders their best chance to win, which might not count for much because Las Vegas has issues that extend far beyond the quarterback position.

