2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?

Al Bello/Getty Images

Week 3 Result: Lost vs. New England 15-10

Without Aaron Rodgers under center, the New York Jets offense is a mess.

One week after going 1-for-10 on third downs in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets managed only two conversions on 14 tries in Sunday's loss to New England. The Jets had just 171 yards of offense and were outgained by a margin of over 2-to-1.

Given the issues the Jets are having offensively, fans are already calling for embattled quarterback Zach Wilson to be benched. But while talking to the media after the game, head coach Robert Saleh said the team's offensive issues go beyond Wilson.

"Even with Aaron at quarterback, we knew that there was going to be some hiccups along the way because of the new offense, new play caller, new O-line, just new players all over the offensive side of the ball," Saleh said. "And now you've got this curveball that was stuck to us. And so they're acclimating and they're going to get better, but it's still very early in the season."

The problem, of course, is that Rodgers isn't playing quarterback, and Wilson isn't Rodgers. We've seen enough of Wilson to know what he is and what he isn't.

"When will the Jets accept the reality that Wilson isn't the guy for this squad at the particular moment?" Moton asked. "Based on their offseason moves—acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers and signing running back Dalvin Cook—they're in win-now mode. Even with Rodgers out for the season with a torn Achilles, the Jets can make the most of their win-now window, specifically upgrade the quarterback position with a veteran.

"According to Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer (h/t Paul Andrew Esden Jr. of The Score 1260), Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have reached out to the Jets, but they're going to stick with Wilson, which Saleh confirmed after the loss to the Patriots," he continued. "While Wilson doesn't deserve all the blame for the Jets' consecutive losses, but he hasn't shown much progress in 25 games (24 starts) with his below-average career passing numbers.