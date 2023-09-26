2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 4?September 26, 2023
If there was a theme in Week 3 in the NFL, it was blowouts.
The week started with the San Francisco 49ers waxing the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, and it carried over into Sunday's action. The Buffalo Bills destroyed the Commanders in Washington. The Chiefs flattened the hapless Chicago Bears in Kansas City. And In Miami, the Dolphins put a beatdown of historic proportions on the Denver Broncos.
There were a couple surprises as well. In Arizona, the winless Cardinals stunned the undefeated Dallas Cowboys. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans got their first win of 2023 in Jacksonville in surprisingly easy fashion.
As is the case each week, the action shook up the league's pecking order in a major way. And as is the case each week, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have gathered to re-slot the NFL's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.
The top team hasn't changed entering Week 4. But there's a new cellar-dweller.
32. Chicago Bears (0-3)
Last Week: 31
Week 3 Result: Lost at Kansas City 41-10
Long before their Week 3 foray to Kansas City, we knew the Chicago Bears were bad. And it didn't help that they were shorthanded defensively against Patrick Mahomes and one of the NFL's best offenses.
But it was still disheartening to see the ease with which the Bears were dismantled by the Chiefs. They were badly outclassed on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Justin Fields completed only half of his pass attempts and threw for under 100 yards.
After yet another embarrassing loss, head coach Matt Eberflus could do little but offer the same tired platitudes about the process and the team sticking together.
"We've got to keep this thing tight in our locker room. That's the most important thing," Eberflus told reporters. "There's going to be a lot of outside noise, as there always is in the NFL. And we've played three games so far in the season. We've got a great opportunity ahead of us. We've got two games in 11 days, and so we're going to focus on that."
In reality, the Bears are in disarray on both sides of the ball. Eberflus may not survive the season. And right now, Chicago looks like it's headed toward having the first overall pick for the second season in a row.
This time, the Bears should keep it—and draft a quarterback.
31. Carolina Panthers (0-3)
Last Week: 29
Week 3 Result: Lost at Seattle 37-27
Things haven't gone according to plan for the winless Carolina Panthers, who went into Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks without starting quarterback Bryce Young, who is nursing an ankle injury.
Andy Dalton played relatively well in place of Young, throwing for 334 yards and two scores. But the Carolina offense couldn't get anything going on the ground, and head coach Frank Reich said that one-dimensional offense and penalties were the real problem for the Panthers in Seattle.
"You don't come into Seattle and throw 58 times and win very many games," Reich told reporters. "That was not the formula we wanted. The run game was nonexistent. The number of penalties was totally inexcusable. Pathetic."
It's not surprising that the Panthers are 0-3. They have a new coach, a new quarterback and a less-than-imposing array of passing-game weaponry. Losing Young for the time being didn't help their maturation process, either.
But in the NFL, winning is all that matters. Carolina's inability to do so is becoming increasingly frustrating, especially with every other team in the NFC South currently sporting a winning record.
30. Denver Broncos (0-3)
Last Week: 28
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Miami 70-20
After a miserable 2022 season, the arrival of head coach Sean Payton was supposed to turn things around in Denver. Payton was going to fix Russell Wilson, and the Broncos were going to at least be competitive in the AFC West.
About that.
On Sunday in Miami, the Broncos surrendered 70 points—the most a team has scored in a game since 1966. The Dolphins amassed a staggering 726 yards of offense, the second-most in NFL history, trailing only the 1951 Los Angeles Rams.
When reminded of the historic nature of the beatdown after the game, Payton was rather terse with the media.
"Listen: We knew we were playing a real good offense, but we got to look closely at what we're doing," Payton said. "If someone is running the ball up and down the field, throw it up and down the field, it's not acceptable. You can't… We just got to get to the tape. Next question."
"The Broncos set a franchise record for the most points allowed in a single game against the Dolphins," Moton said. "This offseason, Payton's plan to revive Wilson's career was the main topic of discussion, but the Broncos have widespread issues that extend to the defensive side of the ball."
"Denver has surrendered 102 points in its last seven quarters of play," he continued. "Couple its defensive woes with an offense that has scored only two second-half touchdowns through three weeks, and you have a panic-worthy situation."
29. Houston Texans (1-2)
Last Week: 30
Week 3 Result: Won at Jacksonville 37-17
On Sunday in Jacksonville, Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had his coming-out party. And he wasn't alone.
The second overall pick in the 2023 draft wasn't the only reason why the Texans pasted the defending AFC South champions. But he played a big part, throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns with a robust passer rating of 118.8. The main beneficiary of Stroud's big day was fellow rookie Tank Dell, who caught five passes for 145 yards and a score.
This wasn't Stroud's first good game, either. Per ESPN Stats & Information, he's now the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three career starts.
The former Ohio State star has made a believer of Texans tight end Brevin Jordan.
"The best thing that happened to the Houston Texans' franchise was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last game, last year," Jordan told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. "We drafted the right guy. Man, he's a leader. He's a phenomenal player and a phenomenal guy with God-given talent. Dude, he's unbelievable."
The Texans are still a young team with a ways to go before becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But Houston appears to have found its franchise quarterback.
That can make all the difference in the world.
28. Arizona Cardinals (1-2)
Last Week: 32
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Dallas 28-16
Break up the Cardinals!
Last week, the Redbirds raced out to a big lead before falling apart in the second half against the New York Giants. There would be no collapse in Week 3, though.
The Redbirds led from start to finish against a Cowboys team that had won each of their first two games in blowout fashion.
Quarterback Josh Dobbs, who has played well in place of the injured Kyler Murray, made his first career start against the Cowboys while he was a member of the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He told reporters afterward that it was a moment he won't forget.
"It was a tremendous full-circle moment because it feels like yesterday, man, I was getting ready for my first start on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys," Dobbs said. "So, yeah, it was a great full-circle moment and so it was good to take a moment to enjoy it."
The Cardinals were expected by many (including our analysts) to be among the NFL's worst teams in 2023. Maybe the worst. But the team has exceeded expectations, largely because Dobbs has been a surprisingly adequate fill-in for Murray.
The Cardinals might not be headed for the postseason, but they aren't going to be the easy out that so many expected them to be without their starting quarterback.
27. New York Giants (1-2)
Last Week: 19
Week 3 Result: Lost at San Francisco 30-12
With each passing week, it's getting harder to believe that the New York Giants won a playoff game last season.
Granted, the Giants were facing one of the best defenses in the league Thursday without star running back Saquon Barkley. However, they managed only 150 total yards and 10 first downs. Quarterback Daniel Jones struggled mightily for the second time in three weeks, throwing for just 137 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
As bad as the offense has been, the defense has been that much worse. The Giants surrendered 441 yards of offense to the Niners and have given up at least 28 points in all three games this year,
Jones bluntly told reporters after the game that the Giants just didn't play well.
"We didn't create a rhythm," Jones said. "We didn't execute, didn't take advantage of our opportunities, That's a good defense, a good team and when you are playing good teams you can't afford to do that. We didn't play well enough."
Outside of a frenetic second-half comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, the Giants haven't played well on either side of the ball. And it's hard to see where (or how) they're going to turn things around.
"We already know the Giants don't belong on the same field as NFC contenders," Moton said. They lost by a combined score of 70-12 to the Cowboys and 49ers.. The Giants can laugh at the Cowboys for losing to the Cardinals, who failed to seal the deal with a 20-point lead over Big Blue, but New York looks like it's headed for a top-five draft pick in the offseason.
"Through three weeks, the Giants have a scoring offense and defense that rank near the bottom of the league. Moreover, Jones seems grossly overpaid with his new four-year, $160 million contract. Though Jones has rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown, he's thrown for only two touchdowns and four interceptions.
"In the span of a year, Big Blue may go from a playoff squad to the worst team in the NFC East."
26. Las Vegas Raiders (1-2)
Last Week: 26
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Pittsburgh 23-15
The esteemed Mr. Moton is B/R's resident Las Vegas Raiders expert (the poor guy), so it's only fair that we let him dissect another dud of a performance from Josh McDaniels' squad.
"The Raiders lost 23-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but anyone who watched the game knows the Silver and Black laid an egg on the prime-time Sunday Night Football stage," Moton said. "After the Raiders scored seven points midway through the first quarter, the Steelers racked up 23 unanswered points while making life miserable for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also took four sacks and went into concussion protocol after the game."
"On top of that, McDaniels showed that he had little trust in his offense, opting to kick a field goal down eight points inside the Steelers' 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Even if the Raiders didn't convert on that fourth down, they would've been trailing by just one possession, but McDaniels didn't see it that way.
"The Raiders offense has fallen short of expectations. They've invested over $101 million cap dollars in their offensive personnel (fifth-most leaguewide), but they have yet to score more than 18 points in a game this season. Garoppolo has thrown for five touchdowns and six interceptions through three weeks."
"Like several teams at the bottom of our power rankings, the Raiders are struggling on both sides of the ball."
25. Tennessee Titans (1-2)
Last Week: 20
Week 3 Result: Lost at Cleveland 27-3
The Tennessee Titans' offense struggled in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, failing to find the end zone and turning it over three times. In a Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, they appeared to figure it out somewhat.
In Week 3 in Cleveland, their offense came completely unglued.
Calling Tennessee's offensive effort against the Browns putrid does a disservice to the word. Tennessee had 94 yards of total offense and six first downs. Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the ball 11 times for 20 yards. For the second time in three games, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill failed to throw for 200 yards.
For Nick Suss of theTennessean, the reason for the Titans' offensive struggles isn't hard to pinpoint.
"There really isn't much to say beyond this offensive line got exposed," he wrote. "Myles Garrett and the Browns' front bullied the Titans and owned the line of scrimmage. The run game never got going. The pass game didn't have time to get going. Andre Dillard looked like a turnstile at times at left tackle. Whatever plans were in place didn't matter because the Browns had the physical edge."
It was a truly ugly performance. And with two of their next three games coming against teams that made the postseason least year, the Titans might head into their Week 7 bye wondering whether they should see what they have in rookie quarterback Will Levis.
24. New York Jets (1-2)
Last Week: 23
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. New England 15-10
Without Aaron Rodgers under center, the New York Jets offense is a mess.
One week after going 1-for-10 on third downs in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets managed only two conversions on 14 tries in Sunday's loss to New England. The Jets had just 171 yards of offense and were outgained by a margin of over 2-to-1.
Given the issues the Jets are having offensively, fans are already calling for embattled quarterback Zach Wilson to be benched. But while talking to the media after the game, head coach Robert Saleh said the team's offensive issues go beyond Wilson.
"Even with Aaron at quarterback, we knew that there was going to be some hiccups along the way because of the new offense, new play caller, new O-line, just new players all over the offensive side of the ball," Saleh said. "And now you've got this curveball that was stuck to us. And so they're acclimating and they're going to get better, but it's still very early in the season."
The problem, of course, is that Rodgers isn't playing quarterback, and Wilson isn't Rodgers. We've seen enough of Wilson to know what he is and what he isn't.
"When will the Jets accept the reality that Wilson isn't the guy for this squad at the particular moment?" Moton asked. "Based on their offseason moves—acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers and signing running back Dalvin Cook—they're in win-now mode. Even with Rodgers out for the season with a torn Achilles, the Jets can make the most of their win-now window, specifically upgrade the quarterback position with a veteran.
"According to Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer (h/t Paul Andrew Esden Jr. of The Score 1260), Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have reached out to the Jets, but they're going to stick with Wilson, which Saleh confirmed after the loss to the Patriots," he continued. "While Wilson doesn't deserve all the blame for the Jets' consecutive losses, but he hasn't shown much progress in 25 games (24 starts) with his below-average career passing numbers.
"If general manager Joe Douglas doesn't find an upgrade over Wilson and Tim Boyle, Gang Green might as well pack it up for another sub-.500 season."
23. Minnesota Vikings (0-3)
Last Week: 21
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Los Angeles Chargers 28-24
On Sunday, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 325 yards and two scores in each of his first three starts in a season, per the NFL's communications department.
However, he also threw the interception that probably ended any real chance the Vikings had of making the playoffs in 2023.
Last year, the Vikings played in 11 one-score games and won them all. This year, the Vikings have played in three one-score games and lost them all.
Just about everything that could go wrong has for the Vikings. Their minus-seven turnover differential is tied for the worst in the league. The Vikings are once again a dumpster fire defensively, allowing the seventh-most yards and points per game after ranking 31st in total defense last season.
Cousins' game-sealing pick came after the team squandered precious seconds deciding on a play call near the goal line. After the game, Cousins told reporters the indecision was caused by an inability to hear the play call—because of the Vikings' own fans.
"Yeah, I just couldn't hear him, and the noise," Cousins said. "Just ended up calling a play and it was the same play he was trying to get to."
There you go, Vikings fans. It's your fault the team is 0-3 and the season is circling the drain.
22. Los Angeles Rams (1-2)
Last Week: 18
Week 3 Result: Lost at Cincinnati 19-16
After the Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and then gave the San Francisco 49ers all they could handle in Week 2, it led many to reconsider how they perceived the team. Maybe the Rams were better than we thought.
After watching Los Angeles fall on the road to a Bengals team led by an injured Joe Burrow, maybe they aren't.
The Rams didn't play poorly defensively—defensive tackle Aaron Donald piled up seven tackles and a sack, and Los Angeles held the Cincinnati offense mostly in check.
The offense, however, was another story. Matthew Stafford completed just 18 of 33 passes and threw a pair of interceptions to linebacker Logan Wilson. It wasn't entirely his fault, as he spent most of the time either trying to avoid Bengals pass-rushers or being sacked six times. Los Angeles couldn't get anything going on the ground, either, with running back Kyren Williams averaging just 3.8 yards per carry.
It was a reminder that while these Rams have been competitive, they just aren't especially talented. The offensive line in particular is a major area of concern.
The Rams may not be terrible—but they aren't good, either.
And sometimes being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
Last Week: 22
Week 3 Result: Won at Minnesota 28-24
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't had much success in must-win games in recent years. And, make no mistake, the Bolts needed this win—teams that fall to 0-3 very rarely sniff the postseason.
But thanks largely to a 400-yard passing effort from Justin Herbert, the Chargers held off the Vikings Sunday to get their season back on track. After the win, head coach Brandon Staley lauded the resiliency of his team while addressing reporters.
"There were just so many things in that game that happened that tested the patience of our team, the connection of our team," Staley said. "All three phases just hung tough."
However, even in victory there were reasons for concern. Staley nearly gave the game away with a bizarre decision to go for it on fourth down inside their own 30-yard-line late. Los Angeles suffered a pair of potentially devastating injuries, with wideout Mike Williams being carted off with a torn ACL and safety Derwin James leaving with a hamstring injury.
The Chargers have a winnable game at home next week against the Raiders before an early bye that may be coming at an ideal time.
But with the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs coming up after the off week, the Chargers are going to have very little margin for error over the next month if they are going to make it back to the playoffs.
20. Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
Last Week: 27
Week 3 Result: Won at Baltimore 22-19 (OT)
Not many folks gave the Indianapolis Colts much of a chance in Week 3. The Colts were on the road at Baltimore against an undefeated Ravens team without the services of rookie starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.
But there's a reason they play the games—and while it wasn't an especially pretty performance, the Colts stunned the Ravens in overtime to move into first place in the AFC South.
Playing on a wet field in Baltimore, both teams had difficulty moving the ball consistently. The conditions set the stage for Colts kicker Matt Gay to one-up the great Justin Tucker and be the hero for Indianapolis. Gay kicked an NFL record four field goals from over 50 yards out, including the game-winner.
"Through three games, the Colts sit atop the AFC South with a 2-1 record," Sobleski said. "Just like everyone expected, right? Somehow, Indianapolis escaped Sunday with a victory despite quarterback Anthony Richardson, center Ryan Kelly and running back Jonathan Taylor not being in the lineup. While the Colts needed an NFL-record four 50-yard field goals from kicker Matt Gay to eke out an overtime victory, the preparedness and fight shown by the team speaks well of new head coach Shane Steichen. Indianapolis is still deficient in certain areas, but it's no longer dysfunctional. Competent teams are tough to beat each week."
19. New England Patriots (1-2)
Last Week: 25
Week 3 Result: Won at New York Jets 15-10
The New England Patriots headed into Week 3 in desperate need of a win after dropping two straight to open the season. New England got that win—but even in victory the offensive concerns that surround these Pats remain.
Quarterback Mac Jones was OK but not much more than that, completing just over 50 percent of his pass attempts for 201 yards. The Pats ran the ball a whopping 40 times, but averaged fewer than four yards a carry.
Still, Jones told reporters the Pats will take their first victory of the season any way they can get it.
"When we had to make plays, we did," Jones said. "Definitely inconsistent. Got to be happy with the win. That's all we came here for."
On some level, Jones is right—all that really mattered was New England logging its first victory of the year. As it usually does, New England's defense played well, allowing just 171 total yards.
But the Patriots continue to struggle to move the ball consistently, especially against talented defenses like the Jets.
And with no easy solution to that particular issue in sight, it's hard to view the Patriots as any kind of real threat in the AFC East.
18. Washington Commanders
Last Week: 15
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Buffalo 37-3
Believe it or not, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell came into Washington's Week 3 matchup with the Buffalo Bills having never lost a start in the NFL.
That streak is over.
Bluntly put, Howell was atrocious against the Bills. It wasn't entirely his fault as Washington's offensive line was abused by Buffalo to the tune of nine sacks. But Howell threw four interceptions in the game and posted a passer rating of 41.5.
Despite the awful performance, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin came to the defense of his quarterback while talking to reporters after the game.
"I just let him know that we've still got his back," McLaurin said. "He's still growing at the quarterback position, being our QB1. At the same time, he holds himself to a high standard and we hold him to a high standard. I know he is going to look at himself in the mirror and see how he can get better. It was a tough day for all of us, not just him. You're going to have tough days at the office. Some uglier than others. But that's what makes this grind so much sweeter. When you correct the thing you did wrong and next week you're able to show improvement."
Things don't get any easier from here—next week the Commanders travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.
And if Howell has another game like Week 3, the calls for Jacoby Brissett to take over under center are going to start.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
Last Week: 8
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Houston 37-17
Remember when we thought the Jacksonville Jaguars might be a legitimate contender in the AFC?
Those were fun times.
Losing to the Kansas City Chiefs last week was one thing. But being outplayed in every facet of the game by a winless Houston Texans team is quite another. But that's what happened in Week 3. The Jaguars were outclassed on defense. Outplayed on defense. They gave up a touchdown on a kickoff return—to a fullback.
After the loss, head coach Doug Pederson didn't try to hide his frustration while speaking to reporters.
"We need to coach better. We need to play better. We need to execute better," Pederson said. "Whether we are reading our press clip, we need to get out of our own way right now. We need to evaluate ourselves, beginning with me. We have to figure out how to win a game."
It's not a one-week issue with the Jaguars. Or a one-thing issue. Sloppy offense. Defensive lapses. Special teams gaffes. It's one problem on top of another, including the fact that Trevor Lawrence isn't playing especially well. There's time to turn things around, especially in this division. But, as things stand right now, this is not a good football team.
16. Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)
Last Week: 14
Week 3 Result: Won vs Los Angeles Rams 19-16
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Week 3 as a desperate team facing massive uncertainty. It wasn't just a matter of avoiding an 0-3 start that would all but doom Cincinnati's playoff hopes. It was also a matter of doing so with a quarterback who clearly isn't 100 percent.
Frankly, had Monday night's rematch of Super Bowl LVI not carried such massive stakes for the Bengals, Joe Burrow would probably have watched the game on the sidelines. But the Bengals had to win—so Burrow went out there and gutted it out.
To be clear, Burrow didn't play very well—he misfired on 23 of his pass attempts, threw an interception and posted a passer rating under 60. The Bengals continued to struggle on the ground as well, averaging under three yards a carry.
However, this time it was the Bengals' defense that stepped up. Cincy allowed the Rams to convert just one of 11 third-down attempts, sacked Matthew Stafford half a dozen times and picked him off twice. And held early-season phenom Puka Nacua in check most of the game.
Does this game fix all Cincinnati's problems? Hardly.
But they live to fight another day. And, for right now, that will have to do.
15. New Orleans Saints (2-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 3 Result: Lost at Green Bay 18-17
For much of Sunday's game in Green Bay, the New Orleans Saints appeared to be cruising toward a third straight win to open the season. With star running back Alvin Kamara set to return from suspension next week, all was right with the world.
Then a double-dip of disaster struck.
First, quarterback Derek Carr was forced from the game with a shoulder injury after being slammed to the ground. Then the Saints' 17-point lead evaporated, and, after a missed field goal at the end of regulation, what had appeared to be a relatively easy win was the Saints' first defeat of the season.
Of course, the bigger concern for New Orleans now is the status of Carr. After being evaluated at a local hospital, Carr is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain, which makes his status for next week's NFC South clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers uncertain.
After the game, head coach Dennis Allen expressed confidence in Jameis Winston's ability to lead the team if necessary.
"I'm confident in our football team," Allen told reporters. "We stumbled today, we learned from it, we'll get better from it and we'll keep going."
But the notion of a revenge game against his old team aside, if the Saints were truly confident in Winston, they wouldn't have signed Carr in the offseason.
"Carr had a solid start to his Week 3 outing against the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't finish the game because of a shoulder injury," Moton wrote. "On a sour note, the Saints didn't score any points with quarterback Jameis Winston under center in place of Carr and squandered a 17-point lead. The former went 10-of-16 passing for 101 yards. However, New Orleans will welcome Alvin Kamara back from suspension in Week 4, which bodes well for a somewhat struggling offense with only four offensive touchdowns in three games."
14. Atlanta Falcons (2-1)
Last Week: 12
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Atlanta 20-6
Over the first two weeks of the 2023 season, the Atlanta Falcons won playing old-school football. They ran the ball a ton and controlled the tempo of the game.
However, in Week 3 against the Lions, Atlanta's run game evaporated, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combining for just 45 yards on 17 carries. The Falcons were forced to go to the air, and that—well that didn't work out so well.
Desmond Ridder wasn't terrible throwing the ball, passing for 201 yards. But he wasn't great, either—in part because a porous Atlanta line surrendered seven sacks.
While speaking to the media after the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith credited the Lions' defense for taking the Falcons out of their game.
"They took us out of our rhythm early and we never got it back," Smith said.
However, Davenport thinks it was more a matter of a mediocre team being exposed.
"Robinson and Allgeier are both quality running backs," he said. "But if opponents can either stop the run or force the Falcons to match scores, Atlanta just doesn't have the passing attack to win games. It's not that the team is without weapons. But the offensive line isn't great and Ridder is an average quarterback talent at best. If the Falcons hang around in the NFC South, it will say more about the division than the team."
"A 2-1 start is solid, but the Falcons' margin for error is far too narrow to consistently compete at a high level," Sobleski added. "In fact, the team's point differential through three games is plus-one. Explosive plays are limited. The team's quarterback play is marginal. And the coaching staff isn't doing a good enough job manufacturing touches for their most talented offensive threats. The formula to stay competitive is clearly present. The Falcons are tough and they can grind through contests. When things start to go wrong--like, say, Detroit applying consistent pressure and managing seven sacks—it's too much to overcome."
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1)
Last Week: 24
Week 3 Result: Won at Las Vegas 23-18
Over the first two games of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had all kinds of trouble moving the football.
For one week, at least, those issues were alleviated in Las Vegas—at least somewhat. And while it hasn't been pretty, three weeks in and the Steelers are 2-1 and tied for first place in the AFC North.
The Steelers showed more offensive punch against the Raiders than in any other game this season, amassing 333 yards of offense. After the win, quarterback Kenny Pickett told NBC Sports that the key to the performance was balance.
"When we're balanced, we're dangerous," Pickett said. "It's the ultimate team game, and I think we've got great players on the outside, great backs and great guys up front—and when we're balanced, we're at our best."
Now, all is most assuredly not fixed in Pittsburgh. The Steelers averaged just 3.4 yards per carry on the ground, and Pickett's 235 passing yards were skewed by a 72-yard touchdown to Calvin Austin.
But Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt-led defense has the potential to be among the best in the game. The Steelers don't need to be dynamic offensively to be competitive in the AFC North. They just need to be competent.
Do that, and the Steelers will be in the mix.
12. Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Last Week: 17
Week 3 Result: Won vs. New Orleans 18-17
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is still trying to put his stamp on the team and truly stake his claim as the leader of the Green Bay offense.
He took a big step toward doing so in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
The Packers trailed New Orleans 17-0. But then Love caught fire, leading the Pack to scores on three straight drives that included a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and two-point conversion.
After the game, Packers wideout Romeo Doubs told reporters that he continues to be impressed by Love's poise—even when things aren't going well.
"If you look at the cameras, just watching him in the huddle, pre-snap or what not, his poise is amazing," Doubs said. "And that's one trait that I continue to emphasize on him because any other quarterback in that situation would lose his mind."
It was a gutsy win for the Packers that marked the 11th straight year Green Bay has been victorious in the home opener. It also sets up an early Week 4 showdown with the Lions from which one team will emerge in sole possession of first place in the NFC North.
"A missed field goal by the Saints ultimately led to the Green Bay victory Sunday, but Jordan Love and Co. deserve credit for not packing it in despite trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter," Sobleski wrote. "The Packers' drives in the final frame weren't perfect but the team made enough plays to score three times within a 10-minute span. These types of victories are particularly important in Love's maturation as the starting quarterback. He knows he doesn't have to make every single throw in order to orchestrate a comeback. He just needs to take advantage of what a really good defense gives him. He did, and the Packers found a way to win."
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)
Last Week: 13
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Philadelphia 25-11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a pleasant surprise over the first two games of the season, doing just enough to be one of three NFC South teams to start the year 2-0.
That all three teams lost in Week 3 rather speaks to the true nature of one of the league's weaker divisions.
The Buccaneers may only have lost this game by 14 points, but it wasn't nearly that close. They were thoroughly dominated on both sides of the ball, were nearly doubled up in terms of time of possession and were out-gained by almost 300 yards.
As Jason Kanno wrote for Bucs Wire, the Eagles were simply too stout up front—and a pressured Baker Mayfield is an ineffective Baker Mayfield.
"More than any game previously this season, pressure from the defense got to Baker Mayfield, who was unable to keep his sack escape artist act going," he wrote. "He went 15-for-25 for 146 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while taking two sacks. While his receivers frequently let him down with bad drops, Mayfield was seeing ghosts on the field by the second quarter and was missing open receivers."
It sets up a gut-check game for Tampa this Sunday against the rival Saints—a game Tampa now needs to re-establish their legitimacy in the NFC South.
10. Detroit Lions (2-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Atlanta 20-6
There was little doubt that the Detroit Lions would be able to score points in 2023. The team has a quality quarterback in Jared Goff, no shortage of skill-position talent and one of the NFL's better offensive lines. But the Lions were also dead last in the league in total defense in 2022, and for the team to take the next step this season that had to change.
In Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, that defense stepped up in a big way. The Lions didn't allow a touchdown, gave up just 183 yards of offense and sacked Desmond Ridder seven times.
Second-year edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson picked up his first two sacks of the season in the game, and head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that he knew Detroit's best pass-rusher would get things going soon enough.
"Any time Hutch rushes, I think he's going to get there. It's just the nature of the way he rushes," Campbell told reporters. "He's high motor. He's got craft about what he does. He's not a one-trick pony. He's got a couple different moves, and he's got ability."
It was an excellent rebound game for the Lions after last week's loss to Seattle, and Detroit's best defensive performance of the season gives the Lions some momentum heading into Thursday's battle for first place in the NFC North with the Packers.
9. Cleveland Browns (2-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Tennessee 27-3
When Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending knee injury, it became painfully clear that if the Browns were going to salvage their season that others were going to have to step up a major way.
For one week at least, Cleveland did.
On a day where the Browns were facing the NFL's No. 1 run defense from a season ago, Cleveland's ground game was grounded—new lead back Jerome Ford managed just 18 yards on 10 carries, and the Browns rushed for just 2.5 yards per carry as a team.
But Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson had easily his best game since joining the Browns, completing 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two scores without an interception. Wide receiver Amari Cooper had a big day, hauling in seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. And Myles Garrett's 3.5 sack explosion keyed a Browns defense that allowed under 100 yards of offense and just six first downs.
"One victory over a Titans team with a truly terrible offense isn't going to save the Browns' season," Davenport said. "But Watson finally looked like the quarterback the Browns though they were getting for $230 million Sunday and Cleveland's defense continued to play well. I still have serious doubts about Cleveland's viability as a contender. But when the rival Ravens come to town in Week 4, it will be with first place in the AFC North on the line."
8. Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 3 Result: Lost vs. Indianapolis 22-19 (OT)
Heading into Week 3, the Baltimore Ravens appeared to be in good shape to move to 3-0—the Ravens were taking on a so-so Colts team starting their backup quarterback at home.
But Baltimore spent most of the afternoon being its own worst enemy. The team fumbled four times, losing two. There were multiple miscues on offense. The Ravens converted just six of 16 third downs. And the team just couldn't seal the deal late.
After the loss, second-year safety Kyle Hamilton told reporters that there was a lesson to be taken from Sunday—there are no gimme weeks in the NFL.
"The not-funny part about this league is every single week, you don't get any layups," Hamilton said. "There's no real bad teams in this league. It didn't go our way, but it's kind of a lesson we can learn from. Never get too high, never get too low. Every single week is a challenge, so you've got to bring it."
"The Ravens may well still be the class of the AFC North," Davenport said. "But the passing game remains inconsistent, and injuries are mounting on offense—running back Gus Edwards and wide receiver Rashod Bateman were both forced from Sunday's loss. The Ravens are a good team, but they aren't on the same level as the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins in the AFC."
7. Seattle Seahawks (2-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Carolina 37-27
The good news for the Seattle Seahawks is that after falling in surprising fashion to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the team has peeled off back-to-back wins after outlasting the Carolina Panthers Sunday.
The bad news is that while talking to reporters after the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear that he wasn't especially pleased with how his team has been playing.
"We were lousy on third down and we were lousy in the red zone scoring," he said. "We might've scored seven times in the game, but [kicker] Jason Myers has a record day (he went 5-for-5 on field goals from the 43, 35, 33, 37 and 39) because we can't covert on third down there and we need to capture the opportunity of the drive. It can't get any more obvious than that. It's carrying over a little bit. We've seen this for a couple of weeks. It's not good enough. We're going to need that to get better, and we already have ideas."
Seattle certainly isn't hurting for offensive firepower—on the ground or through the air. Running back Kenneth Walker scored twice against the Panthers, and wide receiver DK Metcalf topped 100 receiving yards.
But quarterback Geno Smith hasn't been as sharp as a year ago, and the Seahawks defense has struggled most of the season.
Unless that gets fixed, the San Francisco 49ers are going to run away with the NFC West.
6. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
Last Week: 2
Week 3 Result: Lost at Arizona 28-16
Over the first two weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys looked like arguably the best team in the NFL. Dallas demolished the Giants and Jets by a combined score of 70-10.
Sunday in Glendale, the Cowboys came crashing back to Earth, losing to a winless Cardinals team in a game that was never especially close.
The story of the game was the red zone—or more appropriately the futility in it. The Cowboys made five forays into the red zone—and came away with one touchdown to show for it. A Dallas defense that had been smothering the first two games of the year allowed 400 yards of offense and a whopping 222 yards on the ground.
It was a game where Dallas was short three starters on the offensive line and star cornerback Trevon Diggs, who tore his ACL on Thursday. But quarterback Dak Prescott didn't make any excuses while talking to reporters after the game.
"Obviously, we've had a lot of adversity throughout the week, and it wasn't easy, (but) nobody's making excuses," said Prescott. "We thought we had a great opportunity to come in here—even with the adversity—and get a win, and we didn't.''
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys respond to this setback next week in New England. Because if Dallas is going to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender, they'll have to show they can shake this shoddy effort off quickly.
5. Buffalo Bills (2-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 3 Result: Won at Washington 37-3
The Buffalo Bills were stunned by the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets in Week 1. Since that defeat, the Bills have looked more and more like the AFC heavyweight we expected them to be in 2023.
They certainly did in the nation's capital Sunday.
The Bills were efficient offensively, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing for 218 yards and a score and Buffalo averaging over five yards a carry. But the true stars in Week 3 were a Bills defense that intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell four times and sacked him a whopping nine times.
Edge-rusher A.J. Epenesa, who had a sack and returned one of those interceptions 32 yards for a touchdown, lauded the defense's effort while addressing the media after the game.
"Our big thing was just attack, attack, attack, pressure, be physical — make them uncomfortable," Epenesa said. "That's our comfort zone. When we're flying around and we're playing aggressive like that, that's just us as an identity and that's what we're trying to establish and keep that going throughout the entire season."
There are still things to clean up—Allen threw his fourth interception of the season in the blowout.
But when the Bills play like this, they are more than capable of beating any team in the NFL—handily.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Chicago 41-10
Over the first two games of the 2023 season, the Kansas City Chiefs hadn't really looked themselves. Kansas City lost at Arrowhead and won a listless 17-9 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Granted, it came against a Chicago Bears team that might be the NFL's worst. But the Chiefs finally looked like the gold standard in the AFC Sunday. Offensively, the Chiefs were brutally efficient, piling up 456 yards of total offense. The defense put the clamps on Chicago, surrendering just 203 yards and 11 first downs.
The Chiefs got a scare in the win—Patrick Mahomes got his ankle rolled up early. But despite barely playing in the second half, Mahomes assured reporters after the victory that he was fine.
"I would've been fine to play the rest of the game," he said. "If anything, it kind of scared me more just being that ankle (he sprained it in 2022). We taped it up and then I was able to go."
"This game carries something on an asterisk—the Bears aren't a good team at full strength, and they were short-handed defensively against the Chiefs," Davenport said. "But Sunday's blowout was a reminder that the Chiefs are still the reigning Super Bowl champions. Still the team that has won the AFC three of the past four years. And is still very much a force to be reckoned with."
3. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: 3
Week 3 Result: Won at Tampa Bay 25-11
After disposing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 and in sole possession of first place in the NFC East—and a pretty compelling argument can be made that the Eagles haven't come close to playing a complete game yet this season.
Defensively, the Eagles controlled Monday's contest from the jump. Philadelphia allowed just 174 total yards and 12 first downs. The Eagles forced two turnovers and dominated time of possession.
Offensively, the Eagles gouged a usually stout Tampa run defense for 201 yards at a rate of five yards per carry. For the second game in a row, Eagles running back D'Andre Swift surpassed 100 rushing yards, picking up 130 rushing yards on 16 carries.
But the Philly passing game remains a work in progress. Jalen Hurts threw for 277 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw a pair of interceptions and posted a passer rating of just 71.6.
"I don't know what's scarier about this Eagles team," Davenport opined. "The defensive front is dominant again. Swift is on pace for a monster year. But the truly terrifying part may be that the Eagles have yet to really hit their stride. When they do, Philadelphia is going to be a tough team to beat."
2. Miami Dolphins (3-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 3 Result: Won vs. Denver 70-20
Yes, you read that right. Seventy. As in 35 times two. Fifty plus 20. That's how many points Miami's juggernaut of an offense dropped on the Denver Broncos in Week 3. It's the most points an NFL team has scored in a game in well over 50 years.
In the game, Miami racked up a jaw-dropping 726 yards of offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and four scores. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 157 yards and a score. Rookie running back DeVon Achane topped 200 rushing yards and scored four total touchdowns. So did Raheem Mostert, who amassed 142 total yards.
After the demolition, Mostert told reporters that this game should put the league on notice that the Dolphins are not to be trifled with.
"To be able to put up 70 points, I think that is going to put a lot of teams on notice that we're nothing to play with," Mostert said. "We're that team, just to put it bluntly."
"The Dolphins dominant performance against the Broncos speaks for itself and clearly establishes Miami as one of the league's elite teams," Sobleski said. "However, some context helps. To better understand how special the performance really was, here are a couple stats of note. The Dolphins became only the fourth team ever and first since 1966 to score 70 points. With their one game output, Miami already scored more points than 11 other NFL teams have through three contests, per StatMuse. The squad's 735 all-purpose yards were the most ever. The Dolphins aren't just good; they're historically good."
1. San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 3 Result: Won vs. New York Giants 30-12
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling offensively. In all three games this season, the Niners have scored 30 points.
It's an offense that is firing on all cylinders. On the ground, Christian McCaffrey is averaging over 115 rushing yards a game and has topped 100 total yards in all three contests. Through the air, Brock Purdy has been surgically precise, completing 67 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 106.3.
As well as San Francisco played, Purdy told reporters after San Francisco's 13th straight regular season win that there were plenty of things the 49ers could have done better.
"It felt like it was a little choppy at first. But once we got into a rhythm, we sort of saw what they were doing, at what point in the game they're going to start doing stuff, we had a good feel for it a couple of drives into the game," Purdy said. "Once we got rolling, put some drives together and got in the red zone, we've just got to score. Obviously, the field goals and putting up points are great, but our standard is we want to score touchdowns when we get in the red zone."
There's just nothing the Niners aren't doing well right now. The offense is rolling, and the defense is playing as well as any in the NFL.
It's not hard to see why San Francisco sits atop these power rankings.