Eagles' Jalen Hurts on NFL 'Tush Push' Debate: We're the Only Team Doing It Well

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Perhaps the most unstoppable play in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback sneak where Jalen Hurts lines up under center and is propelled forward with shoves from behind, and the quarterback isn't giving much thought to calls to ban it.

"I have no thoughts on it," he told reporters Wednesday. "We're the only people doing it as well as we are."

Hurts isn't the only member of the Eagles to suggest other teams around the league should attempt to do it as well if they are going to complain about it.

Philadelphia center Jason Kelce weighed in on it during his New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis (h/t Bryan Murphy of Sporting News):

"So what do (they) want to outlaw it for, just cause it's a really, really highly successful play? If it's because we're really good at it, what else are you going to outlaw that other people are really good at? Are we going to outlaw Patrick Mahomes operating a two-minute drill because he's the best player in the world at it? ... Justin Tucker can't kick a ball over 50 yards, get him out of there, it's too automatic, it's not fair?

"If it's an unfair advantage, I think you would see the rest of the league doing it at 92% (success rate). But as we saw in Week 1, four other teams missed quarterback sneaks."

It's hard to argue with Kelce's logic, and Hurts is elite at picking up the necessary yardage thanks to his lower-body strength and the work of his teammates.