X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    DeMar DeRozan: People Saying Bulls Need to Rebuild 'Don't Understand Basketball'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 12: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan hit back at the notion that the franchise should start to rebuild rather than chase what some believe to be limited short-term returns.

    "I think a lot of people who say that or suggest that really don't understand basketball at all, in my opinion," he told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "You can think that's an answer or that's a route. But there's no telling how long that route is going to even last. That route doesn't necessarily always work in a timely fashion that you may think it will take."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    DeMar DeRozan: People Saying Bulls Need to Rebuild 'Don't Understand Basketball'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon