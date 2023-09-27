DeMar DeRozan: People Saying Bulls Need to Rebuild 'Don't Understand Basketball'

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan hit back at the notion that the franchise should start to rebuild rather than chase what some believe to be limited short-term returns.

"I think a lot of people who say that or suggest that really don't understand basketball at all, in my opinion," he told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. "You can think that's an answer or that's a route. But there's no telling how long that route is going to even last. That route doesn't necessarily always work in a timely fashion that you may think it will take."