Grading Bulls' Biggest Moves from 2023 NBA Offseason

The Contract: Three years, $60 million

The Analysis: It's debatable whether Vučević, who inked this extension ahead of free agency opening, could have found this much money on the open market. At 32 years old—33 in October—he is probably past his prime, and even at his peak, he faced fairly significant defensive limitations due to limited lateral quickness and a lack of life.



It's possible, then, the Bulls simply felt pot-committed to the scoring center. After all, they paid a hefty sum to land him in March 2021, sending a package to the Orlando Magic that included two-way center Wendell Carter Jr. and a pair of first-round picks that wound up delivering Franz Wagner and Jett Howard. Maybe Chicago just didn't like the optics of letting Vučević walk after sacrificing so much to bring him onboard.



Then again, that might be a more cynical take of what actually transpired. The Bulls might simply like what he brings as a support scorer, active rebounder, capable passer and floor-spacer. He may not always be accurate from outside (40 percent in 2020-21, 33.2 in the two seasons since), but the mere threat that he'll fire helps balance the floor for the league's lowest-volume three-point shooting team.



The thought process of wanting to keep him is relatively easy to follow. The willingness to pay him an average annual salary of $20 million is harder to buy. It isn't an egregious overpay, but you wonder if Chicago could've saved some coin by letting him gauge his value before coming to an agreement to return.



The Grade: C+