Recent Trades Haunting NBA Teams This Offseason

The NBA offseason is stressful even under ideal circumstances. A team with clean books and premium assets still has to navigate a ridiculously competitive landscape of trades, signings and draft picks, all while the other 29 organizations root against it.

The degree of difficulty rises even higher when a bad trade from the past limits options in the present. The very worst can even ruin the future.

The deals we'll discuss here have sapped resources, inflated costs and generally made difficult work even harder for the teams affected. Whether tying up cap space, limiting trade options or, in severe cases, putting the very identity of the organization at risk, these recent deals will have huge effects on this summer's outlook.

In fact, if the executives from the these teams soon find their jobs in jeopardy, it may not be because of what they do this offseason. Instead, they'll have the transactions of the past to blame.