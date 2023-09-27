Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ben Simmons Is a 'More Athletic' Draymond Green at His Best

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has an interesting view of teammate Ben Simmons, to say the least.

Speaking on the Pat Bev Pod, Dinwiddie described Simmons as a "more athletic" version of Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green when he's playing at his best.

Dinwiddie said, per Erik Slater of Clutch Points:

"Ben at his best form is a far more athletic Draymond Green with less three-point shooting… When you talk about the defensive IQ, reading passing lanes, quarterbacking a defense, able to guard one through five. He's one of the only people in the league who can do that, and then obviously he's getting out on that break. He's never been fortunate enough to play with Steph and Klay obviously, so I think if he was in that type of environment you would see those same kind of triple-doubles, accolades, things like that."

