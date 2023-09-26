Nets' Ben Simmons Playing 5-on-5 Without Restrictions After Back Injury, HC Says

Elsa/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons continues to make progress in his recovery from a back injury that ended his 2022-23 season prematurely.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters on Tuesday that Simmons has progressed to playing five-on-five and he will be ready for the start of training camp.

In an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears from Aug. 29, Simmons said he feels "at 100% now" and he was "taking hits and getting my body used to that."

Injuries have been one of the big stories of Simmons' career. His final game of the 2022-23 season came on Feb. 15, and the Nets eventually shut him down in March because of a nerve impingement in his back.

He also didn't play a single game during the 2021-22 season, in part because of back problems that required surgery.

There was a time when Simmons was seen as one of the most promising young players in the league and a franchise building block for the Philadelphia 76ers even though he missed his rookie campaign in 2016-17 with foot problems.

His resume includes a Rookie of the Year, three All-Star nods, two All-Defensive selections and a spot on the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team.

Yet a lack of aggression on offense, an unwillingness to shoot at times, injury concerns and more have altered the trajectory of his career. This season is going to be one of the most important of Simmons' career, as he looks to reestablish himself as a player who can be relied on to play a majority of the games.

If Simmons can get close to playing at the All-Star-level he was at during his peak with the Sixers, Brooklyn can be a formidable playoff contender. That may be a long shot, but this is at least a positive step for him and the organization.