NFL Picks Week 4 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't played particularly well this season, and they're well aware of it.



"It's not all right. We all have to look in the mirror, take accountability, take that and own it and move on," quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters.



Expect the 2021 No. 1 pick and the Jaguars to settle down a bit and focus on what's been working this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in London. The quarterback's connection with Evan Engram has been working.



The tight end has caught at least five passes in every game this season and produced no fewer than 49 receiving yards. Atlanta does have the league's fourth-ranked pass defense—which is probably why the over/under for this prop is so low—but it hasn't been especially strong against TEs.



Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had 84 yards in Week 3, while Hayden Hurst had 41 yards for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.