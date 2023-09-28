Lions vs. Packers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Fans should probably expect a physical defensive battle between these two divisional foes, even if neither possesses a truly elite unit. The Lions rank 12th in points allowed, while the Packers rank ninth.



This makes the game a good one to avoid at quarterback in week-long DFS games. In a Thursday-only matchup, Green Bay's Jordan Love ($5.7K) is probably a better play than Detroit's Jared Goff ($6.3K).



Detroit has leaned heavily on the run this season, ranking seventh in rushing attempts and 15th in passing attempts. The Lions have also been stout against the run, ranking fifth in both yards and yards per carry allowed.



Expect to see Love handling a heavier workload through the air, and the Packers have allowed only three passing touchdowns in three games.



That said, it's still a good time to trust No. 1 Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7.8K) because of his floor. He has seen no fewer than seven targets in a game this year and caught no fewer than six passes.



Fans should be a little more skeptical of Christian Watson ($5.9K), who is expected to make his 2023 debut for Green Bay.



Love hasn't seen extensive work with the North Dakota State product and could be much more comfortable with receivers such as Romeo Doubs ($4.7K) and Jayden Reed ($4K) in critical situations.

