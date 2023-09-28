Lions vs. Packers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

Lions vs. Packers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNFSeptember 28, 2023
Week 4 has arrived, and NFL fans are set to get a good one to kick things off. The 2-1 Green Bay Packers will host the 2-1 Detroit Lions on Thursday night in a battle for NFC North supremacy.
It's going to be a great way to start the weekend, and fantasy enthusiasts will have plenty of options for their daily fantasy sports (DFS) lineups.
Below, you'll find some general DFS tips for the Lions-Packers matchup, along with a couple of our favorite plays for the game.
General DFS Tips for TNF
Fans should probably expect a physical defensive battle between these two divisional foes, even if neither possesses a truly elite unit. The Lions rank 12th in points allowed, while the Packers rank ninth.
This makes the game a good one to avoid at quarterback in week-long DFS games. In a Thursday-only matchup, Green Bay's Jordan Love ($5.7K) is probably a better play than Detroit's Jared Goff ($6.3K).
Detroit has leaned heavily on the run this season, ranking seventh in rushing attempts and 15th in passing attempts. The Lions have also been stout against the run, ranking fifth in both yards and yards per carry allowed.
Expect to see Love handling a heavier workload through the air, and the Packers have allowed only three passing touchdowns in three games.
That said, it's still a good time to trust No. 1 Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7.8K) because of his floor. He has seen no fewer than seven targets in a game this year and caught no fewer than six passes.
Fans should be a little more skeptical of Christian Watson ($5.9K), who is expected to make his 2023 debut for Green Bay.
Love hasn't seen extensive work with the North Dakota State product and could be much more comfortable with receivers such as Romeo Doubs ($4.7K) and Jayden Reed ($4K) in critical situations.
Pairing St. Brown with one of Green Bay's secondary receivers would be a smart strategy with a heavy emphasis on running backs Aaron Jones ($6.8K), David Montgomery ($5.9K) and Jahmyr Gibbs ($6.6K).
Trust Aaron Jones in Expected Return
While Green Bay hasn't officially announced Watson and Jones will return from hamstring injuries, it sounds as if both will play.
"Both these guys missed time. Both these guys were close last week," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told Good Morning Football.
It will be wise to monitor Jones' situation before making any final lineup decisions, but if he does play, he can be trusted.
The Lions will give Green Bay problems on the ground, but Jones is one of the top receiving backs in the NFL and will carry a high points-per-reception (PPR) floor here. He caught two passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and caught 59 passes last season.
Expect Matt LaFleur and the Packers to augment their ground game with short passes and screens on Thursday. It shouldn't be a surprise to see Jones finish with a half-dozen receptions, close to 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.
Target Luke Musgrave for TE Value
Both the Lions and Packers feature rookie tight ends who appear to be budding fantasy stars.
Detroit's Sam LaPorta ($4.6K) has caught at least five passes in every game and is coming off a splendid eight-catch, 84-yard, one-touchdown outing.
However, Green Bay's Luke Musgrave ($3.3K) is a perfectly reasonable option for managers looking to save a few DFS dollars at the tight end position. He's coming off a six-catch, 49-yard outing and has one of the most enticing matchups of the entire week.
According to FantasyPros, only the Philadelphia Eagles have surrendered more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season than Detroit.
The Packers should take a more pass-heavy approach than Detroit in this one, which should leave Musgrave with ample opportunity for his own breakout game. Whether in Thursday-only games or week-long DFS matchups, the rookie is a fantastic bargain option.
A case could be made for starting both tight ends—with one on the flex—for Thursday-only games, given both players' high floors and the relative uncertainty of Detroit's backfield share with Montgomery set to return.
