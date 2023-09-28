Hot Takes on Lakers' Roster and 2024 Title Hopes Ahead of NBA Season

1 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

It's quite possible D'Angelo Russell opens this season as the Lakers' starting point guard. It's the same gig he held for nearly his entire run following his deadline deal back to the franchise that made him the No. 2 pick in 2015.



It's also very possible he ends this season wearing something other than an L.A. jersey. Just like he lost his grip on that starting spot during an up-and-down playoff run, he could easily wind up being replaced on this roster.



He works best with the ball in his hands, which will always make him a less than ideal fit with James. And that's before getting into the touches Russell is likely to lose with L.A. eager to increase Reaves' on-ball responsibilities.

