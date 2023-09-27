NFL Rumors: Jets Were 'Willing' to Draft QB in 2023 After Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets have been mired by quarterback woes for quite some time, so much so that they reportedly were even open to adding another one in this year's NFL draft after they had already acquired Aaron Rodgers.

According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Rodgers' Achilles injury combined with poor play by third-year signal-caller Zach Wilson have the Jets in a familiar situation where the quarterback position needs to be addressed, which is something they considered back in April.

"The Jets still need to make some moves at quarterback," Rosenblatt stated. "The No. 1 priority this offseason would be to add a better No. 2 quarterback, and also determine if it is worth drafting a quarterback to develop for the future. I'd heard the Jets were even willing to pick a quarterback in 2023 if the right one had fallen to them (none did)."

A promising outlook for the 2023 season quickly turned to disaster when Rodgers ruptured his Achilles four plays into New York's opening game. Now at 1-2 following back-to-back lackluster performances from Wilson, the Jets are once again forced to take a hard look at whether the 24-year-old belongs on the roster after this year.