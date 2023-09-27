Ryder Cup 2023: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and Predictions

4 of 4

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

On paper, the United States team is made up of better and more recognizable players, all of whom will be looking to end a three-decade losing streak on European soil.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will not be played on paper, though. Instead, it will be played on the tricky Marco Simone Golf and Country Club course.

It is a course that is not necessarily favorable to either team, but the layout is problematic for the American team's big hitters. Add to that the determination of the European team to sustain its 30 years of success on home soil and you have a tough obstacle for the United States to overcome.

Justin Thomas has traditionally played exceptionally well for the Americans in this tournament, with winning records in each of his last two appearances, and Zach Johnson will have plenty to prove as the leader of the team and the man who compiled it.