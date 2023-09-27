Ryder Cup 2023: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and Predictions

Ryder Cup 2023: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and PredictionsSeptember 27, 2023
The 2023 Ryder Cup kicks off Friday, with the United States looking to end 30 years of futility on foreign soil.
The European team will hope to continue its winning ways by capitalizing on the home-field advantage and a course that could prove daunting for the event the most skilled players on the opposing squad.
Who will hoist the coveted Ryder Cup in victory by the end of the tournament, when will golfers take to the course for tee time, and what kits will they sport while doing so?
Find out with this preview of the event.
Tee Times
Friday, September 29
Foursomes: 1:35 a.m., 1:50 a.m., 2:05 a.m., 2:20 a.m.
Four-balls: 6:25 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 6:55 a.m., 7:10 a.m.
Saturday, September 30
Foursomes: 1:35 a.m., 1:50 a.m., 2:05 a.m., 2:20 a.m.
Four-balls: 6:25 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 6:55 a.m., 7:10 a.m.
Sunday, October 1
Singles: 5:35 a.m., 5:47 a.m., 5:59 a.m., 6:11 a.m., 6:23 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 6:47 a.m., 6:59 a.m., 7:11 a.m., 7:23 a.m., 7:35 a.m., 7:47 a.m.
Uniforms
The European squad will sport a more subdued uniform, sticking to a two-color scheme of blue-on-blue or gold-on-white.
The kit was designed by the luxury brand Loro Piana.
The American unis are equal parts bland and in-your-face.
There is not much to the design but the red, white, and blue are there in abundance. There is no denying who Zach Johnson and Co. are playing for.
Ralph Lauren continued its tradition of designing US uniforms.
Current Odds
Tournament Winner
Europe (+100; bet $100, win $200)
United States (+105)
Tie (+900)
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction
On paper, the United States team is made up of better and more recognizable players, all of whom will be looking to end a three-decade losing streak on European soil.
The 2023 Ryder Cup will not be played on paper, though. Instead, it will be played on the tricky Marco Simone Golf and Country Club course.
It is a course that is not necessarily favorable to either team, but the layout is problematic for the American team's big hitters. Add to that the determination of the European team to sustain its 30 years of success on home soil and you have a tough obstacle for the United States to overcome.
Justin Thomas has traditionally played exceptionally well for the Americans in this tournament, with winning records in each of his last two appearances, and Zach Johnson will have plenty to prove as the leader of the team and the man who compiled it.
Still, this tournament feels like it is the Europeans' to win, with history on its side and a course that will prove to be greater competition than even the opposing team can present.