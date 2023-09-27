    Ryder Cup 2023: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and Predictions

    Erik BeastonSeptember 27, 2023

      ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of a likeness of the Ryder Cup trophy in the village prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 25, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      The 2023 Ryder Cup kicks off Friday, with the United States looking to end 30 years of futility on foreign soil.

      The European team will hope to continue its winning ways by capitalizing on the home-field advantage and a course that could prove daunting for the event the most skilled players on the opposing squad.

      Who will hoist the coveted Ryder Cup in victory by the end of the tournament, when will golfers take to the course for tee time, and what kits will they sport while doing so?

      Find out with this preview of the event.

    Tee Times

      Rome , Italy - 27 September 2023; Patrick Cantlay of USA watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during a practice round before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
      Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

      Friday, September 29

      Foursomes: 1:35 a.m., 1:50 a.m., 2:05 a.m., 2:20 a.m.

      Four-balls: 6:25 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 6:55 a.m., 7:10 a.m.

      Saturday, September 30

      Foursomes: 1:35 a.m., 1:50 a.m., 2:05 a.m., 2:20 a.m.

      Four-balls: 6:25 a.m., 6:40 a.m., 6:55 a.m., 7:10 a.m.

      Sunday, October 1

      Singles: 5:35 a.m., 5:47 a.m., 5:59 a.m., 6:11 a.m., 6:23 a.m., 6:35 a.m., 6:47 a.m., 6:59 a.m., 7:11 a.m., 7:23 a.m., 7:35 a.m., 7:47 a.m.

    Uniforms

      Rome , Italy - 27 September 2023; Europe players, from left, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard during a practice round before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
      Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

      The European squad will sport a more subdued uniform, sticking to a two-color scheme of blue-on-blue or gold-on-white.

      The kit was designed by the luxury brand Loro Piana.

      Ryder Cup Europe @RyderCupEurope

      Team Europe 💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamEurope?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamEurope</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kmte0ajtHm">pic.twitter.com/Kmte0ajtHm</a>

      The American unis are equal parts bland and in-your-face.

      There is not much to the design but the red, white, and blue are there in abundance. There is no denying who Zach Johnson and Co. are playing for.

      Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

      Here are the three competition day uniforms for the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year, plus a sweater option that has Scottie Scheffler written all over it. <a href="https://t.co/Xzo4iLpyeR">pic.twitter.com/Xzo4iLpyeR</a>

      Ralph Lauren continued its tradition of designing US uniforms.

    Current Odds

      Rome , Italy - 27 September 2023; Xander Schauffele of USA watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during a practice round before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
      Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

      Tournament Winner

      Europe (+100; bet $100, win $200)

      United States (+105)

      Tie (+900)

      Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

    Prediction

      ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Team Europe players Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard, Captain Luke Donald, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton smile during a team photo call prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
      Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

      On paper, the United States team is made up of better and more recognizable players, all of whom will be looking to end a three-decade losing streak on European soil.

      The 2023 Ryder Cup will not be played on paper, though. Instead, it will be played on the tricky Marco Simone Golf and Country Club course.

      It is a course that is not necessarily favorable to either team, but the layout is problematic for the American team's big hitters. Add to that the determination of the European team to sustain its 30 years of success on home soil and you have a tough obstacle for the United States to overcome.

      Justin Thomas has traditionally played exceptionally well for the Americans in this tournament, with winning records in each of his last two appearances, and Zach Johnson will have plenty to prove as the leader of the team and the man who compiled it.

      Still, this tournament feels like it is the Europeans' to win, with history on its side and a course that will prove to be greater competition than even the opposing team can present.

