2023 Heisman Trophy Odds: Michael Penix Jr. Overtakes Caleb Williams as Favorite

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the first time this season, USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is no longer the leading candidate to win the Heisman Trophy in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Washington Huskies signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. has overtaken the top spot, as DraftKings Sportsbook lists him as a +360 favorite to take home the coveted award. Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, now has odds of +400.

The top four is rounded out by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (+600) and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+1,000).

Penix has helped lead the No. 7 Huskies to a 4-0 start, most recently posting a season-high 59 points in Saturday's win over Cal. The senior threw for 304 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 19-of-25 passing in the victory, upping his season totals to 1,636 passing yards, 16 scores and just two picks.

If Penix manages to win the Heisman Trophy this season, he will become the first player in program history to achieve the feat.