Deion Sanders: Colorado is 'Playing Against All of College Football'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is not surprised by an assertion from Fox Sports analyst Keyshawn Johnson that assistant coaches from other programs passed information to Oregon before Saturday's matchup between the two teams.

In Sanders' mind, it's the Buffaloes against the world.

"That's ordinary," Sanders said in his Tuesday news conference on campus, per The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani. "That happens every week. That's not the Oregon game. That's life. I want our coaches to understand that we're not just playing against a team, we're playing against all of college football. It ain't too many people lined up to see us dominate and see us win."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.