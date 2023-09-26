NBA Exec: Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama's 'Peak Will Be a Little After' 5 Years

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama may be the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James, but that doesn't mean he'll take the league by storm instantly.

One NBA executive said he believes the San Antonio Spurs will need patience as Wembanyama develops.

"His body will need time, and it'll take time to adjust to the NBA's physicality," the Eastern Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "His peak will be a little after [five years]."

Wembanyama was the unquestioned top pick of the 2023 NBA draft. He's a never-before-seen combination of size (7'4"), quickness and guard-like skills. The apex of his potential—a sweet-shooting, 7-foot, rim-stuffing behemoth with off-the-dribble bounce—is something not even allowed in NBA 2K.

That said, Wembanyama is 19 years old and came in listed at 210 pounds. It's obvious his bulk has not caught up to his height at this point, and every young player needs time to acclimate to the NBA game. Wembanyama's shooting is more theoretical than actualized at this point, and he'll likely be a bit turnover prone as he catches up to the speed of the game.

No player—not even the greatest players in league history, save perhaps Kareem Abdul-Jabbar—have come right out of the package ready to dominate the league.