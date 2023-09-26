Jets, Trevor Siemian Agree to Contract amid Zach Wilson's Struggles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Trying to find some semblance of stability at the quarterback position amid Zach Wilson's ongoing struggles, the New York Jets are bringing Trevor Siemian back, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

When Aaron Rodgers' injury forced the Jets to go back to Wilson, there was some hope that being able to work with Rodgers throughout the preseason and training camp would have had a positive impact on his play.

Instead, Wilson has somehow found a way to almost play worse than he did in the previous two seasons. The 24-year-old has thrown for 467 yards with two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 52.4 completion percentage in three games.

Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots saw Wilson take a sack in the end zone for a safety late in the fourth quarter when the Jets were trailing 13-10. He did have his best throw of the game on the final drive when he hit Garrett Wilson for a 29-yard gain to at least give the offense a chance at a Hail Mary as time expired.

Wilson's attempt into the end zone was nearly caught by Randall Cobb after the ball bounced off a group of Patriots defenders.

Coming out of the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh continued to voice his support for Wilson going forward:

"He's our unquestioned quarterback, guys. Like, as long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he's been practicing … and even in these games, guys, like, he's not the reason we lost yesterday. It's always a team effort. As long as continues to show improvement—and I know it's not, from a box score standpoint, showing—he's going to be our quarterback."

There are several notable free-agent quarterbacks available, including Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Ryan said Monday on CBS Sports HQ he's "got no interest in doing that right now" when asked about potentially joining the Jets.

Siemian, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since Week 12 last season with the Chicago Bears, most recently played for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was with them throughout training camp before Jake Browning won the backup job at the end of the preseason.

The 31-year-old Siemian previously played for the Jets during the 2019 season. He made one start when Sam Darnold was out with mononucleosis, but he hasn't worked with either Saleh or offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett before.