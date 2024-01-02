TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State RB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 212

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good long speed. Can break away from the pack once he gets to stride out.

— Good change of direction. Can weave side to side comfortably through traffic.

— Good explosive ability. Can stop/start comfortably and kick back into high gear quickly.

— Above-average balance. Not a bulldozer, but can stay on his feet and fight for extra yards.

— Very good vision and footwork as a runner. Quick and decisive, but controlled.

NEGATIVES

— Functional pass-catcher, but not one who should be featured in any offense.

— Poor pass-protection ability. Willing to do it, but discipline and technique need a lot of work.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Oct. 22, 2002

— 5-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Three-year starter

— 2021 second-team All-Big Ten, 2023 first-team All-Big Ten

— Only played eight games in 2022 due to a broken bone in his foot

— Missed three games with an undisclosed injury in 2023

OVERALL

TreVeyon Henderson is a wonderfully well-rounded runner with some work left to do as a third-down back.

Henderson checks every box as a ball-carrier. From a size and strength perspective, he sports a stout 5'10", 212 pound frame that enables him to take accumulated hits and withstand a serious workload. Henderson also does a decent job at remaining balanced through contact and fighting for yards, though that isn't his defining skill.

Athletically, Henderson doesn't have a dominant trait, but he's impressive across the board. Henderson brings great stop/start suddenness and acceleration for a back his size, as well as smooth feet and omnidirectional movement ability. It's rather easy for him to weave his way through traffic and maneuver in space at the second level.

Henderson has enough long speed as well. He won't rip off 25-plus-yard runs at will, but he has enough in the tank to make it happen from time to time.

Perhaps Henderson's best traits are his vision and footwork. He's a smart, decisive runner with quick feet, flexible hips and good pacing as a runner. Henderson is a good "slalom" runner in the way Ezekiel Elliott is, which allows him to bounce from gap to gap without ever being out of control.

The drawback with Henderson is third-down ability. His hands are serviceable, but Ohio State did not ask him to catch many passes or run many difficult routes.

As a pass protector, Henderson has the right attitude, but he lacks the proper vision and confidence to deliver on it. He will need a strong and patient coach to help him along in that regard.

Henderson can be an effective runner in any scheme right away. He's a smooth operator on zone runs and a commanding presence with the capacity to bounce outside if necessary on gap runs. If Henderson works on his third-down ability and stays healthy, he could establish himself as a feature back in the NFL.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 45

POSITION RANK: RB1

PRO COMPARISON: David Montgomery