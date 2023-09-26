Forbes: Jake Paul, KSI, Logan Paul, Ninja, Olivia Dunne Among Top-Earning Creators

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Several figures with ties to the sports world were included on Forbes' list of the 50 highest-earning creators of 2023, which was released Tuesday.

While YouTuber Mr. Beast tops the list by a significant margin with $82 million in earnings, he is joined by Jake Paul ($34 million), KSI ($24 million), Logan Paul ($21 million), Ninja ($10 million) and Olivia Dunne ($2.3 million).

Jake Paul and KSI have made waves in the boxing world, Logan Paul has enjoyed instant success as a WWE Superstar, Ninja is perhaps the most popular gamer of all time and Dunne stars for the LSU women's gymnastics team.

