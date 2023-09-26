NBA Exec on James Harden, 76ers Rumors: Will Get Ugly Enough That PG Gets Himself Out

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden's willingness to go the extra mile to get his way has never been in question.

He forced his way out of Houston by choosing to party with Lil Baby rather than practice with his team and lackadaisical play, then nursed a hamstring injury barely a year later when trying to get his way out of Brooklyn.

Now that Harden wants an exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, executives around the league are expecting him to again pull out all the stops.

"This will get ugly enough to where James gets himself out of there," a Western Conference executive told Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Harden requested a trade in June after opting into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The frustration from Harden's end came in large part due to a lack of urgency from the Sixers in offering him a long-term contract.

The 2018 NBA MVP took a $14 million pay cut last July so the Sixers would have exceptions available to sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House. Most assumed a quid pro quo situation, with the Sixers making Harden whole in the form of a long-term contract this summer. Instead, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey moved slowly in talks with Harden.

"James felt like Daryl was ghosting him," a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "He felt betrayed."

So rather than wait on the Sixers to make a move, Harden instead went on the offensive. He demanded a trade and then called out Morey publicly when the situation began dragging on longer than his liking.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said during an Adidas promotional event in China. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."