Deion Sanders' Colorado Players' Pre-Game Trash Talk Revealed by Oregon in New Video

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The No. 9-ranked Oregon Ducks released a behind-the-scenes video of Saturday's 42-6 blowout victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

In the video, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning directed his players to let their performance speak for itself, which was sound advice because of the trash talk they received from Colorado players.

"Why y'all so little?!" a Buffaloes player quipped.

"I'd like to report a crime, to the murder of these Ducks," another said.

Lanning's pregame speech was enough to keep Oregon focused on the task at hand.

"Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads," Lanning said. "When they talk, you don't say s--t! You don't say s--t! You talk with these!"

The Ducks went on to total 522 yards of offense in Saturday's win. The Buffaloes didn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter.