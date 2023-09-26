X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Deion Sanders' Colorado Players' Pre-Game Trash Talk Revealed by Oregon in New Video

    Doric SamSeptember 26, 2023

    EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 23: Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson #58 on the line of scrimmage against the Colorado Buffaloes of the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-6. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    The No. 9-ranked Oregon Ducks released a behind-the-scenes video of Saturday's 42-6 blowout victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

    In the video, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning directed his players to let their performance speak for itself, which was sound advice because of the trash talk they received from Colorado players.

    "Why y'all so little?!" a Buffaloes player quipped.

    "I'd like to report a crime, to the murder of these Ducks," another said.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    Ducks vs. Them: Game 4 Cinematic Recap. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/5PgrZNoaNU">pic.twitter.com/5PgrZNoaNU</a>

    Lanning's pregame speech was enough to keep Oregon focused on the task at hand.

    "Rooted in substance. Today, we talk with our pads," Lanning said. "When they talk, you don't say s--t! You don't say s--t! You talk with these!"

    The Ducks went on to total 522 yards of offense in Saturday's win. The Buffaloes didn't reach the end zone until the fourth quarter.

    Oregon will be looking to move to 5-0 when it visits Stanford this weekend.

    Deion Sanders' Colorado Players' Pre-Game Trash Talk Revealed by Oregon in New Video
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon