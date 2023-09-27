    Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream

    Erik BeastonSeptember 27, 2023

    Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream

    0 of 4

      Rome , Italy - 26 September 2023; Rory McIlroy of Europe watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
      Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

      The 2023 Ryder Cup festivities kick off Thursday at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy with its opening ceremony.

      Pomp and circumstance will reign supreme, with live musical performances and the introduction of an international golf tournament pitting the best in the world against each other in a battle between the United States and Europe.

      Ahead of Thursday's ceremony, find out when and how you can watch, and what to expect from the field of play with this preview of the event.

    Date, Start Time and TV Info

    1 of 4

      Rome , Italy - 26 September 2023; Rory McIlroy of Europe watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during a practice round before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
      Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

      Date: Thursday, September 28

      Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

      TV: Golf Channel

      Streaming: NBC.com, Peacock

      Host: Melissa Satta

      Performer: Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan

      Italian National Anthem: Opera singer Carly Paoli

    U.S. Team

    2 of 4

      ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Johnson, Captain of Team United States talks in a press conference during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
      Andrew Redington/Getty Images

      Captain: Zach Johnson

      Vice Captain: Steve Stricker

      Vice Captain: Davis Love III

      Vice Captain: Jim Furyk

      Vice Captain: Fred Couples

      Vice Captain: Stewart Cink

      Sam Burns

      Patrick Cantlay

      Wyndham Clark

      Rickie Fowler

      Brian Harman

      Max Homa

      Brooks Koepka

      Collin Morikawa

      Xander Schauffele

      Scottie Scheffler

      Jordan Spieth

      Justin Thomas

    Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Team Europe

    3 of 4

      Europe's English captain, Luke Donald smiles during a press conference ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome on September 26, 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)
      ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

      Captain: Luke Donald

      Vice Captain: Thomas Bjørn

      Vice Captain: Nicolas Colsaerts

      Vice Captain: Edoardo Molinari

      Vice Captain: Francesco Molinari

      Vice Captain: José María Olazábal

      Ludvig Åberg

      Matt Fitzpatrick

      Tommy Fleetwood

      Tyrrell Hatton

      Nicolai Højgaard

      Viktor Hovland

      Shane Lowry

      Robert MacIntyre

      Rory McIlroy

      Jon Rahm

      Justin Rose

      Sepp Straka

    Ryder Cup Preview

    4 of 4

      ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Justin Thomas of Team United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 26, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith/Getty Images

      The United States has not won on European soil in 30 years, a storyline that is bound to permeate throughout this year's Ryder Cup play.

      That the American team faced controversy surrounding captain Zach Johnson's selection of Justin Thomas, who has failed to make three major championships in 2023 and three other tournaments, only exacerbated the perceived American struggles and added unnecessary pressure on the team to perform.

      Thomas has a history of excelling in the Ryder Cup, with a winning record in two previous appearances, a victory over the European team's Rory McIlroy, and a successful tandem with Jordan Spieth, so he will be just fine despite social media outrage.

      The bigger question is whether the United States can overcome the history against them.

      Can Johnson, already under scrutiny for his choices and the lack of consistent US success, silence doubters by guiding his team to a victory in Europe for the first time in three decades?

      With McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood among the top players on the European squad, it will be anything but easy.

    X