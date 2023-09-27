Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream

4 of 4

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The United States has not won on European soil in 30 years, a storyline that is bound to permeate throughout this year's Ryder Cup play.

That the American team faced controversy surrounding captain Zach Johnson's selection of Justin Thomas, who has failed to make three major championships in 2023 and three other tournaments, only exacerbated the perceived American struggles and added unnecessary pressure on the team to perform.

Thomas has a history of excelling in the Ryder Cup, with a winning record in two previous appearances, a victory over the European team's Rory McIlroy, and a successful tandem with Jordan Spieth, so he will be just fine despite social media outrage.

The bigger question is whether the United States can overcome the history against them.

Can Johnson, already under scrutiny for his choices and the lack of consistent US success, silence doubters by guiding his team to a victory in Europe for the first time in three decades?