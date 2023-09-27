Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live StreamSeptember 27, 2023
Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, TV Info and Live Stream
The 2023 Ryder Cup festivities kick off Thursday at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy with its opening ceremony.
Pomp and circumstance will reign supreme, with live musical performances and the introduction of an international golf tournament pitting the best in the world against each other in a battle between the United States and Europe.
Ahead of Thursday's ceremony, find out when and how you can watch, and what to expect from the field of play with this preview of the event.
Date, Start Time and TV Info
Date: Thursday, September 28
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
TV: Golf Channel
Streaming: NBC.com, Peacock
Host: Melissa Satta
Performer: Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan
Italian National Anthem: Opera singer Carly Paoli
U.S. Team
Captain: Zach Johnson
Vice Captain: Steve Stricker
Vice Captain: Davis Love III
Vice Captain: Jim Furyk
Vice Captain: Fred Couples
Vice Captain: Stewart Cink
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Brooks Koepka
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Team Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
Vice Captain: Thomas Bjørn
Vice Captain: Nicolas Colsaerts
Vice Captain: Edoardo Molinari
Vice Captain: Francesco Molinari
Vice Captain: José María Olazábal
Ludvig Åberg
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Nicolai Højgaard
Viktor Hovland
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Sepp Straka
Ryder Cup Preview
The United States has not won on European soil in 30 years, a storyline that is bound to permeate throughout this year's Ryder Cup play.
That the American team faced controversy surrounding captain Zach Johnson's selection of Justin Thomas, who has failed to make three major championships in 2023 and three other tournaments, only exacerbated the perceived American struggles and added unnecessary pressure on the team to perform.
Thomas has a history of excelling in the Ryder Cup, with a winning record in two previous appearances, a victory over the European team's Rory McIlroy, and a successful tandem with Jordan Spieth, so he will be just fine despite social media outrage.
The bigger question is whether the United States can overcome the history against them.
Can Johnson, already under scrutiny for his choices and the lack of consistent US success, silence doubters by guiding his team to a victory in Europe for the first time in three decades?
With McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood among the top players on the European squad, it will be anything but easy.