College Football Week 5 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

College Football Week 5 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the SpreadSeptember 26, 2023
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels play for the No. 2 spot in the SEC West on Saturday.
LSU jumped out to a 2-0 record in conference action and a third league victory would make them the second-best team in its division behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Ole Miss suffered a setback in Tuscaloosa last week, and a second straight loss to a SEC West foe could drop it out of the AP Top 25 after Week 5.
LSU proved it is the more battle-tested team at this juncture of the season, and if it continues to play well, it could be an outside contender for the College Football Playoff.
The Oklahoma Sooners could make a case they are already a playoff contender with the way they have played through four weeks.
Oklahoma's defense stood out the most and that unit will be vital to producing another double-digit win on Saturday over the Iowa State Cyclones.
No. 13 LSU (-3) at No. 20 Ole Miss
Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
LSU is the more proven quantity at this stage of the season than Ole Miss.
The Tigers rebounded from their Week 1 loss to the Florida State Seminoles with a handful of strong performances behind Jayden Daniels, who is building a decent Heisman Trophy resume.
Daniels and Co. eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of their last three games, the last two of which came against SEC foes.
Ole Miss failed its first test in league play, as it put up just 10 points against Alabama on the road.
Lane Kiffin's side dealt with a handful of injuries at the offensive skill positions. That was one of the reasons for its shortcomings in Tuscaloosa.
The 20th-ranked Rebels could physically and emotionally exhausted from playing last week in Tuscaloosa.
LSU did not have an easy game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but Arkansas does not possess the same physicality as Alabama.
The wear on the Ole Miss offense could show on Saturday, and that can allow Daniels to break open the game for yet another week.
If LSU wins, it should jump back into the Top 10 and go on an extended winning run before it faces Alabama on November 4 in what could be the SEC West title decider.
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma (-20)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1
Oklahoma's defense has been one of the more impressive units in all of college football in September.
The Sooners have not allowed more than 17 points to a single opponent, and they held the Cincinnati Bearcats to six points on the road last week.
Head coach Brent Venables, who was the long-time defensive coordinator at Clemson, has made his mark on the defense, and that unit will be the reason why the Sooners are in the playoff conversation late into the season.
Oklahoma's defense should feast on an Iowa State offense that only averages 308.3 total yards per game and scored 20 points in its two losses.
Iowa State mustered just seven points in its lone road contest, a loss to the Ohio Bobcats.
Oklahoma should put Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht under pressure from the first snap, and it could be a long night in Norman for the visiting side.
The Sooners have motivation to wrap up Saturday's game by halftime, or midway through the third quarter, since the Red River Rivalry clash with the Texas Longhorns, which could end up being for the Big 12 title, takes place next week.
