College Football Week 5 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

LSU is the more proven quantity at this stage of the season than Ole Miss.

The Tigers rebounded from their Week 1 loss to the Florida State Seminoles with a handful of strong performances behind Jayden Daniels, who is building a decent Heisman Trophy resume.

Daniels and Co. eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of their last three games, the last two of which came against SEC foes.

Ole Miss failed its first test in league play, as it put up just 10 points against Alabama on the road.

Lane Kiffin's side dealt with a handful of injuries at the offensive skill positions. That was one of the reasons for its shortcomings in Tuscaloosa.

The 20th-ranked Rebels could physically and emotionally exhausted from playing last week in Tuscaloosa.

LSU did not have an easy game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, but Arkansas does not possess the same physicality as Alabama.

The wear on the Ole Miss offense could show on Saturday, and that can allow Daniels to break open the game for yet another week.