USC's Bronny James 'Doing Very Well' After Cardiac Arrest, HC Andy Enfield Says

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It remains to be seen when Bronny James will rejoin the USC men's basketball team, but he is "doing very well" according to the program's head coach.

"Bronny's doing very well," Andy Enfield said, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him."

James was not with the team for Monday's practice, which was the first one for the new season.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James suffered cardiac arrest during a workout on July 24 and was hospitalized for three days. Youngmisuk noted the James family released a statement that revealed a congenital heart defect was the likely cause and that they are confident he will return to the court in the future.

Initially, LeBron James released a statement that said the family "will have more to say" when the time was right while thanking people for their support:

In August, Enfield told Jeff Goodman of Stadium, "Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue. Our top concern is his health. We're hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season."

The 2023-24 season is scheduled to be James' freshman one if he does return to the floor. He was a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and his commitment elevated expectations for the team.