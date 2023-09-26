WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before No Mercy

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

The September 26 edition of WWE NXT was the go-home show before No Mercy, designed to set the stage for the roster to travel to Bakersfield, California for a show that should be unforgettable.



Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov would sign the contract for their rematch at Saturday's pay-per-view, while Becky Lynch spoke just days before her Extreme Rules bout with Tiffany Stratton.



Butch and Joe Coffey fought through a competitive field to become the final two in the Global Heritage Invitational. But who will challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup?



Dijak and Eddy Thorpe were set to finish their heated rivalry in a strap match. Who would finally win when the odds were even?



Hank Walker and Tank Ledger battled Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. Which developing team would get the shot of a lifetime?

