WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before No Mercy
The September 26 edition of WWE NXT was the go-home show before No Mercy, designed to set the stage for the roster to travel to Bakersfield, California for a show that should be unforgettable.
Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov would sign the contract for their rematch at Saturday's pay-per-view, while Becky Lynch spoke just days before her Extreme Rules bout with Tiffany Stratton.
Butch and Joe Coffey fought through a competitive field to become the final two in the Global Heritage Invitational. But who will challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup?
Dijak and Eddy Thorpe were set to finish their heated rivalry in a strap match. Who would finally win when the odds were even?
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger battled Bronco Nima and Lucien Price for an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. Which developing team would get the shot of a lifetime?
The gold brand needed to set the stage Tuesday for one of its biggest events to date.
Match Card
- Global Heritage Invitational: Butch vs. Joe Coffey (w/ Gallus).
- Strap match: Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe.
- Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport.
- Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.
- Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov sign contract for No Mercy.
- Becky Lynch to speak ahead of Extreme Rules rematch with Tiffany Stratton.
