D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Outlook After Eagles RB's 130-Yard Game vs. Buccaneers

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

After a second straight monster performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, D'Andre Swift is setting himself apart as the top option in Philadelphia's backfield.

Swift ran the ball 16 times for 130 yards in the victory. He was much more effective than fellow running back Kenneth Gainwell, who notched 14 carries for 43 yards. Swift averaged a whopping 8.1 yards per carry compared to Gainwell's 3.1.

The 24-year-old's big night comes a week after he set a career-high with 175 yards on 28 carries in Philadelphia's win over the Minnesota Vikings. Swift had just four 100-yard games in his three seasons with the Detroit Lions, and he already has half that total in just three games with the Eagles.

Swift's emergence in recent weeks should have fantasy managers in all leagues feeling comfortable starting him each week. While the Eagles have a crowded backfield that also includes Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny in addition to Gainwell, Swift has proved to be a perfect fit for the team's offense.

However, fantasy managers will have to be wary of the fact that Swift will also be ceding carries to Philadelphia star quarterback Jalen Hurts. In Monday's game, it was Hurts who recorded the team's only rushing touchdown, and he finished with 28 yards on 10 rushes. Still, Swift's status as an RB1/RB2 should remain intact going forward.