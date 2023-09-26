Jalen Hurts' Versatility Impresses Fans in Eagles' Win vs. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Nothing has kept the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles out of the win column this year, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and flu-like symptoms.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on the broadcast that quarterback Jalen Hurts was dealing with flu-like symptoms ahead of Monday's contest against Tampa Bay, but the Eagles' signal-caller still led his side to a commanding 25-11 road victory at Raymond James Stadium.

Hurts finished 23-of-37 for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding 28 yards and a score on the ground as a runner.

While the offense stalled some at the beginning, it broke through in the final minutes before halftime when Hurts found Olamide Zaccheaus with a beautifully placed deep ball just over the outstretched hands of the defender as he was getting hit.

The visitors never looked back from there, and social media had plenty of love for the quarterback:

It wasn't always pretty for Hurts.

He threw interceptions to Devin White and Dee Delaney during an inconsistent showing, but the Philadelphia defense picked up the slack whenever needed and even notched a safety on the ensuing play after the second pick.

By the time Hurts scored on one of Philadelphia's unstoppable quarterback sneaks in the third quarter, the game was all but over. Perhaps the biggest surprise was that Tampa Bay stopped that sneak play on third down, but it certainly wasn't going to stop it two times in a row.

It was far from a one-man show for the Eagles' offense, as D'Andre Swift (130 rushing yards) and A.J. Brown (131 receiving yards) both went over the century mark.