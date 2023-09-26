Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

2 of 4

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's going to be tempting to stick with Justin Fields in Week 4, as the Chicago Bears will be hosting the 0-3 Denver Broncos, who allowed 70 points to the Dolphins in Week 3. Fields could be a bounce-back candidate after a tough showing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

However, it's too risky to stick with Fields at quarterback at the moment, unless you're a fantasy manager with no better options. The 24-year-old has gotten off to a disappointing start in his third NFL season, throwing only three touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.